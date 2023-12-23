Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale for the most thoughtful discount ever seen

High-end tablets tend to be expensive but given they help you get so much done, they pay for themselves over time. That admittedly doesn't make affording them any easier though which is why Samsung and Best Buy are offering massive discounts on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a limited time.





The Tab S8 Ultra is a large and slim high-end tablet for all your tablet, and to a large extent, computing needs. It sports a huge 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen so there's a lot of room for doing several things simultaneously.





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB 128GB 14.6 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | Dual main cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB 128GB 14.6 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | Dual main cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $380 off (35%) $719 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung





It's fueled by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is powerful enough to handle pretty much any task. And since Samsung isn't worried about its devices cannibalizing the sales of its laptops like a certain other company, it has equipped the Tab S8 Ultra with an impressive array of multitasking features.





You can use three apps at the same time with the fourth opened as a pop-up. For running even more apps, you can switch to the DeX mode.





The base Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $1,099.99 but you can get it for $699.99 on Best Buy and save $400 on it. That's the lowest the tablet has ever gone.





Samsung has also shaved $380 off the price and is selling the slate for $719.99.





Those are both really big discounts and at these prices, the device is a more compelling option than more recent models, like the Tab S9 Ultra , which will set you back $1,199.99, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which costs at least $1,178 with a stylus.





The Tab S8 Ultra comes bundled with the S Pen, which you can use for note-taking, sketching, and drawing charts and diagrams.





Grab the slate if you need a high-end tablet with a large screen and the qualities of a laptop.