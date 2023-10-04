The top-tier Galaxy Tab S8+ beast of a tablet is currently $231 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a high-end Galaxy tablet, you are probably gunning for one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates. However, at least at the moment, there is one high-end Galaxy Tablet that is an even better bargain than a Galaxy Tab S9.
The tablet we are talking about is the 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8+ in Graphite, which is currently discounted by 24% on Amazon. After converting the percentage into cash, it appears you will score savings of $231 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ from Amazon today.
Despite being a slightly older model, the Galaxy Tab S8+ still packs an immense amount of firepower. It comes equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, allowing it to run heavy apps and games without breaking a sweat.
Oh, on top of the awesome performance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ also features its own S Pen, which you can use to write as if you are writing on a piece of paper and even as a painting brush in case you have an inner Picasso locked deep inside wanting to get out. Additionally, you are scoring extra savings since you won't need to spend extra cash on buying an S Pen separately.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ can easily become your new device for work —especially if you attach a keyboard to it — as well as your entertainment tablet. On top of that, the tablet can now be yours for $231 less than usual, which tips the scales even more in its favor. Therefore, you should definitely grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ at a discounted price before it's too late and the offer disappears.
