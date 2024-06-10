Get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at its best price through this juicy Amazon deal

Save 35% on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) (128GB)

The 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has dropped to its best price on Amazon. We've only seen this deal once before, making it quite tempting. The slate has a 10.4-inch screen, Dolby Atmos surround sound, an octa-core Exynos processor, and comes with the S Pen in the box. With up to 14 hours of battery life, it's ideal for day-long entertainment. Get yours through Amazon's limited-time deal and save $140.