Samsung's smashing trade-in deal lets you get a Galaxy Tab S10 at a steal

If you're looking for a new ultra-powerful tablet and are on the Android side of the fence, chances are high that you might be eyeing either the Galaxy Tab S10+ or the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. After all, these are Samsung's latest and greatest top-tier slates and are among the best tablets money can buy right now.

Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $800 with a trade-in!

Trade in your old tablet to save up to $800 on one of Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 slates. The best thing is that the manufacturer is offering a guaranteed $300 trade-in credit. If you don't have a tablet to trade, you can still save $50. In addition, you can save 30% on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and/or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when you bundle them with your new tablet.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung


However, these two are also pretty expensive, which makes them hard to get. Fortunately for you, fellow bargain hunter, Samsung is selling both powerhouses at massive trade-in discounts, allowing you to get one for up to $800 off its price. More importantly, the manufacturer is offering a guaranteed $300 trade-in credit, so you can save big regardless of the tablet you trade. But even if you don't have a slate to part with, you can still score a sweet $50 discount.

Additionally, you can bundle your fancy new Galaxy Tab S10+ or S10 Ultra with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and/or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to save 30% on each add-on.

This is a pretty epic deal. After all, the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup is fresh out of the oven, as Samsung released it around the end of September. Yet, both slates are already available at hefty price cuts, with the only condition being that you need to trade in your old tablet to save big.

Surprisingly, Samsung opted for a MediaTek chipset to power its top-tier tablets this year. And while MediaTek is often associated with affordable phones and lower performance, we were impressed by the Dimensity 9300+ SoC on board the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when we reviewed the device. The silicon is indeed quite powerful, so, you'll be quite pleased with its performance. And given that the Galaxy Tab S10+ boasts the same chipset, you're in for a treat no matter which tablet you choose.

So, don't waste time! Tap on the offer button in this article and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this offer today!
