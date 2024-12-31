Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Best Buy may be offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+, but if you want to score the latest Galaxy Tab S10+ at a lower price, Amazon is the right place.

At the moment, the retailer is selling the 256GB model of this powerhouse for 15% off its price. With this discount, you can score one for just under $850. Not too shabby, considering this fella normally costs about $1,000. This way, you can save $150 and enjoy one of the best tablets on the market.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage is discounted by $150 on Amazon right now. This lets you snag a unit for just under $850. Being one of Samsung's latest top-tier tablets, this fella rocks a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and delivers top-notch performance. The tablet is great for work and entertainment, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Powered by a high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy is insanely powerful and can tackle any task or game with ease. In other words, if you're in the market for a new Android tablet for work and are willing to splurge, this is a top choice.

That being said, our friend here is more than a slate for work, as it can easily become your new go-to entertainment device. The high amount of firepower, complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate, makes it great for playing games. What's more, its gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 ratio is perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series. There is also HDR10+ support that allows you to enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is perfect for anyone looking for a device that can be used for both work and entertainment, as it packs top-tier performance, complemented by an incredible screen. So, don't waste time and save on this capable slate now while the offer is still up for grabs!
