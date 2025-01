Plunging to a new all-time low, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is too good to pass up right now

Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB: Now $286 OFF on Amazon! $286 off (26%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB of storage is discounted by $286 on Amazon. This lets you snag a unit for just under $835, which is an unmissable deal. Being one of Samsung's latest high-end tablets, this slate rocks a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, delivering top-notch performance. The tablet is a top choice for both work and entertainment, so act fast and save big today! Buy at Amazon



Being among the Galaxy Tab S10 + packs an insane amount of firepower. Equipped with a high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task and game, no matter how demanding. This makes it a top choice for someone looking for a tablet for work.



That said, this puppy is also great for the times you just want to kick back and relax while watching your favorite TV show or YouTuber. It boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 ratio, and supports HDR10+ for even more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.



Being among the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 + packs an insane amount of firepower. Equipped with a high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task and game, no matter how demanding. This makes it a top choice for someone looking for a tablet for work.

That said, this puppy is also great for the times you just want to kick back and relax while watching your favorite TV show or YouTuber. It boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 ratio, and supports HDR10+ for even more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10 + has the performance to be your workhorse slate and the capabilities to deliver a great viewing experience for your downtime. It's great for gaming too, especially with that high 120Hz refresh rate.

About a week ago, we reported that Amazon is selling the latest Galaxy Tab S10 + with 512GB of storage at a sweet 24% discount , cutting $266 off its price. But don't fret if you missed our initial deal post, as the offer is still up for grabs and is even more generous now.Instead of a 24% markdown, the tablet is now on sale for 26% off, allowing you to grab one for just under $835 and score sweet savings of $286 in the process. This is a new all-time low for this bad boy, making this an offer you don't want to miss! Just act fast, as this is a limited-time offer and it might expire soon.