Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a bargain price—save up to $1,200 with this limited-time offer

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

If you missed your chance to save big on Samsung's new top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra during the pre-order period, don't worry! The tech giant is giving you a second chance to get its state-of-the-art smartphone at a heavily discounted price, so you can rock one of the top phones on the market for much less than usual.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save up to $1,200 with a trade-in!

$99 99
$1299 99
$1200 off (92%)
Score up to $300 in instant Samsung Credits when you get a Galaxy S25 Ultra on Samsung.com. Plus, trade in your old phone to save up to an extra $900. Act fast, as this offer is available until March 2nd! The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones money can buy, offering top-tier performance, incredible camera capabilities, and an impressive display. Don't miss out and save big now!
Buy at Samsung


Starting today, you can score up to $300 in instant Samsung Credits by purchasing a Galaxy S25 Ultra on Samsung.com. You can redeem part of this amount for a free storage upgrade, while the rest can be used toward an accessory or even a device like the flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. In addition, you can save up to a whopping $900 by trading in your old smartphone, which you won't need anyway once you get your hands on the best Galaxy phone money can buy.

When you add up all the potential savings, it's clear you have the unmissable opportunity to save up to a whopping $1,200 with this generous Samsung offer. But don't wait too long, as this deal is only available until March 2nd, and you know how fast time flies. The promo will be gone before you know it.

You just can't go wrong with capitalizing on this Samsung offer. Not only will you score massive savings, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of those phones that checks every single box on a user's long list of desired features.

With its slightly overclocked, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, Samsung's latest powerhouse can tackle any task or game, no matter how demanding. What's more, it takes stunning photos with its huge 200 MP camera and all-new 50 MP ultra-wide snapper, which is a welcome upgrade from the 12 MP unit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Since Samsung is known for its amazing displays, it's only natural to feature a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on its latest and greatest phone. With a 3120 x 1440 resolution, it delivers stunning colors, sharp details, and smooth scrolling thanks to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Plus, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, you won't have trouble seeing anything, even on the sunniest days.

We could go on and on about everything the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers, including its built-in stylus. The truth is, the phone is an absolute bargain, so don't wait — get one at a massive discount now!
