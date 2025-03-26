30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
King Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes an irresistible purchase during Amazon Spring Sale

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the rear camera setup on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy, this year's Amazon Spring Sale is finally live and we're seeing truly unmissable Spring Sale phone deals. And guess which uber-premium, top-of-the-line, stylus-powered Samsung phone is massively discounted right now — the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Yep, that's right! You now have the chance to save big on the best Samsung phone on the market through this generous Amazon Spring Sale deal, which slashes a whopping $225 off the 512GB storage model. As a result, you can grab this beast of a phone for just under $1,195—down from its usual price of around $1,420.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $225 on Amazon!

$225 off (16%)
Get the 512GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra for a whopping $225 off on Amazon. This is the best Galaxy phone on the market, offering fast performance, incredible cameras, and a gorgeous display! Don't hesitate—save during Amazon Spring Sale now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save $215 on Amazon!

$215 off (17%)
If you don't need 512GB of storage, feel free to get the 256GB version instead. This bad boy is discounted by $215 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $1,100. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


In case you don't need 512GB of storage, the 256GB model is also heavily discounted. It's available at a hefty $215  price cut, dropping it down to under the $1,100 mark. Not bad, considering the phone goes for about $1,300 when not on sale. Just hurry, as deals like these tend to expire quickly during shopping events, and you definitely don't want to miss out on getting this incredible phone!

With a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle any task and game, no matter how demanding. It's also one of the best camera phones you can buy, rocking a big 200 MP camera and an all-new 50 MP ultra-wide unit. The pictures look just stunning, with vibrant colors and no oversharpening.

On top of that, its beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display boasts a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution, delivering a pleasant viewing experience. It can get quite bright, too, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth every penny and is a must-have for every Galaxy user who wants fast performance, great cameras, and a beautiful display. So, don't waste any more time and get one during Amazon's Spring Sale campaign now while you can!
