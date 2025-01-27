This Galaxy S25 Ultra costs $10,000 but looks like a million dollars
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy S25 Ultra might not be that different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of overall feel and performance… and it's not miles ahead of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's fair to say that Samsung is not trying to impress the public with bold innovation and radical changes in their products in recent years: everything feels like a copy of a copy (of a copy).
But this Galaxy S25 Ultra is so different from the rest of them – in fact, it's nothing like a Galaxy phone at all!
That's the Caviar version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra – Caviar is the company that brings us haute phone customization: they use gold, diamonds, leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts to turn flagship handsets into a work of art.
Sure, sometimes the end result is a cacophony of eclectic horror, but even I, who crave black phones above all, can't deny that there are some downright amazing Caviar designs.
The use of a snake is not coincidental, as the Chinese Lunar New Year Calendar states 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.
The Galaxy S25 Caviar Lunar Year collection showcases the phones with three-dimensional designs of the ouroboros, an ancient symbol of eternity where endings lead to new beginnings. In the Far East, the snake represents wisdom, renewal, and transformation, making the theme especially fitting for the Year of the Green Snake.
The collection's centerpiece, the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros, features a gold-plated ouroboros crafted from 999-fine gold. Its unique highlight is an embedded hourglass with flowing golden particles, symbolizing infinity and renewal in harmony with Chinese traditions of prosperity and rebirth.
Prices for the Lunar Year collection range from $7,000 for the Samsung S25 Ultra Infinity to $10,000 for the most luxurious models.
Personally speaking, the ouroboros looks nice, but it's a bit too much for me. If I'd had to choose a Caviar-made custom phone, I'd probably go for their Galaxy S22 Ultra. This baby screams Art Deco:
Anyway, will you spend $10,000 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros?!
Image credit – Caviar
That's the Caviar version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra – Caviar is the company that brings us haute phone customization: they use gold, diamonds, leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts to turn flagship handsets into a work of art.
Sure, sometimes the end result is a cacophony of eclectic horror, but even I, who crave black phones above all, can't deny that there are some downright amazing Caviar designs.
So, the company announces its own Galaxy S25 collection: the custom-made smartphones are inspired by the ancient symbol of the ouroboros. That, as any fan of The Neverending Story can tell you – is a serpent biting its own tail. The price for the exclusive ouroboros-inspired Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra goes up to $10,000.
The Galaxy S25 Caviar Lunar Year collection showcases the phones with three-dimensional designs of the ouroboros, an ancient symbol of eternity where endings lead to new beginnings. In the Far East, the snake represents wisdom, renewal, and transformation, making the theme especially fitting for the Year of the Green Snake.
The collection's centerpiece, the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros, features a gold-plated ouroboros crafted from 999-fine gold. Its unique highlight is an embedded hourglass with flowing golden particles, symbolizing infinity and renewal in harmony with Chinese traditions of prosperity and rebirth.
The Dark Ouroboros, a sleek Galaxy S25 Ultra variant, features a black ouroboros made from durable aviation-grade titanium.
Prices for the Lunar Year collection range from $7,000 for the Samsung S25 Ultra Infinity to $10,000 for the most luxurious models.
Personally speaking, the ouroboros looks nice, but it's a bit too much for me. If I'd had to choose a Caviar-made custom phone, I'd probably go for their Galaxy S22 Ultra. This baby screams Art Deco:
Image credit – Caviar
Anyway, will you spend $10,000 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros?!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: