Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

This Galaxy S25 Ultra costs $10,000 but looks like a million dollars

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra might not be that different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of overall feel and performance… and it's not miles ahead of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's fair to say that Samsung is not trying to impress the public with bold innovation and radical changes in their products in recent years: everything feels like a copy of a copy (of a copy).

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus

$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

But this Galaxy S25 Ultra is so different from the rest of them – in fact, it's nothing like a Galaxy phone at all!



That's the Caviar version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra – Caviar is the company that brings us haute phone customization: they use gold, diamonds, leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts to turn flagship handsets into a work of art.

Sure, sometimes the end result is a cacophony of eclectic horror, but even I, who crave black phones above all, can't deny that there are some downright amazing Caviar designs.

So, the company announces its own Galaxy S25 collection: the custom-made smartphones are inspired by the ancient symbol of the ouroboros. That, as any fan of The Neverending Story can tell you – is a serpent biting its own tail. The price for the exclusive ouroboros-inspired Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra goes up to $10,000.

The use of a snake is not coincidental, as the Chinese Lunar New Year Calendar states 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.

The Galaxy S25 Caviar Lunar Year collection showcases the phones with three-dimensional designs of the ouroboros, an ancient symbol of eternity where endings lead to new beginnings. In the Far East, the snake represents wisdom, renewal, and transformation, making the theme especially fitting for the Year of the Green Snake.

The collection's centerpiece, the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros, features a gold-plated ouroboros crafted from 999-fine gold. Its unique highlight is an embedded hourglass with flowing golden particles, symbolizing infinity and renewal in harmony with Chinese traditions of prosperity and rebirth.

The Dark Ouroboros, a sleek Galaxy S25 Ultra variant, features a black ouroboros made from durable aviation-grade titanium.

Prices for the Lunar Year collection range from $7,000 for the Samsung S25 Ultra Infinity to $10,000 for the most luxurious models.

Personally speaking, the ouroboros looks nice, but it's a bit too much for me. If I'd had to choose a Caviar-made custom phone, I'd probably go for their Galaxy S22 Ultra. This baby screams Art Deco:



Anyway, will you spend $10,000 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra Ouroboros?!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless