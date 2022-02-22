You can now pre-order a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Caviar

You can now pre-order a limited edition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Caviar0
The gold-plated models from the collection are coated with 24-karat gold, and their designs are based on two art trends from the 19th and 20th centuries: Art Nouveau and Art Deco. Art Nouveau, with its graceful curves and long lines, and Art Deco, with its sharp angles and geometrical shapes.
For those who don't want the gold models, Caviar has made more subtle ones. For example, one such model is the one named "Drive." The design for Drive comes from a love of 1920s and 30s sports cars. Caviar says that it was inspired by the Bugatti Atlantic, Mercedes-Benz Roadster, and Talbot Lago in creating the Drive design.
The Drive model is constructed with tempered titanium and has a black PVD coating. It also has a black automotive carbon fiber decoration, and as a reinforcement, it is equipped with a protective titanium frame.
Although the presented models are modified Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phones, Caviar stated that if a customer wants, they can order a regular S22 or S22 Plus model with the same designs. Caviar's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra collection starts at $6520.
