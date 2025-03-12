Powerhouse 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is heavily discounted on Amazon, but not for long
If you're a Galaxy user wanting the absolute best Samsung has to offer in the smartphone game right now, you're definitely eyeing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the tech giant's current top-of-the-line phone.
But why just eyeing it? Amazon is offering a massive $270 discount on this premium phone, letting you get one with 512GB of storage in Gray for less than $1,150. Not too shabby considering that this handsome fella will set you back about a whopping $1,420 under normal circumstances. It's important to act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal, and we don't expect it to stay available for long.
The thing about the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is that it's extremely easy to recommend. After all, it's the best Galaxy phone money can buy right now, meaning it's uber-premium from top to bottom.
Rocking a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, our friend here is insanely fast and can handle anything you throw its way. On top of that, its huge 200 MP camera and all-new 50 MP ultra-wide snapper propel it among the best camera phones on the market. It takes stunning pictures with vibrant colors and without oversharpening.
Now, add the built-in stylus, and you're looking at an incredibly versatile phone that's a top choice for power users, mobile gamers, and even everyday buyers who want to get the most out of their investment, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra set to receive OS updates for seven years. So, don't hesitate—grab this magnificent phone at a discounted price while the offer lasts!
Samsung makes some of the best displays, so it's only natural its latest flagship boasts a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers incredible visuals, and you'll be able to enjoy it even during the sunniest days, thanks to its peak brightness of a whopping 2,600 nits.
