Phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra gets free storage upgrade and generous trade-in discount

By
Looking for an unbeatable deal on the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage? You're in the right place!

If you tap the offer button in this article, you'll be redirected to Samsung.com, where the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage is discounted by $240. Samsung likes to call that a free storage upgrade, since it lets you get the higher storage version for the price of the lower storage one.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB: Save up to $870 with a trade-in!

$789 99
$1659 99
$870 off (52%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB of storage is discounted by $240, letting you score a free storage upgrade. In addition, you can save up to $630 with a trade-in. The 512GB model is also discounted. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Samsung


Of course, Samsung, being Samsung, also lets you save a substantial amount with a trade-in. To be precise, you can get up to $630 off, depending on your phone and its condition. While this post focuses on the 1TB version, you can also snag a free storage upgrade worth $120 and up to $630 off with a trade-in on the 512GB model—perfect if you don't need 1TB of storage.

As for the phone itself, it's easily one of the best on the market. Powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it handles any task and game effortlessly. Plus, it's one of the few phones that come with a built-in stylus, making it a great choice for power users who enjoy navigating menus with a pen.

It's also a top pick for photography lovers, thanks to its 200MP main camera that captures stunning photos with deep colors and sharp details. In fact, it's so capable that we consider it one of the best camera smartphones out there.

And when it's time to kick back and enjoy a funny video on YouTube, the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers a top-tier viewing experience. With a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, everything looks crisp, vibrant, and easy to see—even under direct sunlight.

So, yeah! You can't really go wrong with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With top-tier performance, incredible cameras, and a gorgeous display, it's a powerhouse that delivers on all fronts. That's why we encourage you to take advantage of this deal while it lasts!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
