Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses

A render of a Samsung Galaxy S25 model in a light-color variant.
Are you expecting the Galaxy S25? Well, so are all Samsung fans! As you may know, the upcoming flagship series will be announced on January 22nd during the Galaxy Unpacked event. But do you know what? Reservations for all three flagships are already open!

That's right! Starting today, January 6th, at 18:00 EST, to be precise, until January 22nd, you can pre-reserve a brand-new Galaxy S25, S25+, or S25 Ultra. With the campaign now open at the Samsung Store and the Shop App, you can ensure you receive your premium flagship phone in due time. Not only that, you'll also score some lovely discounts!

If you'd like to know how much you can save by pre-reserving the mighty Galaxy S25 Ultra or its premium siblings, stay with us! Here, we'll share all the important details you need to know about Samsung's reservation campaign and just why you should go for it.

This year's reservation bonuses are turning up the heat


During Samsung's most exciting reservation campaign for the year, you can easily pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 model of your liking without commitment. By doing so either at the official store or the Samsung Shop App, you'll get awesome bonuses. Let's get into detail.

As we predicted, the official store offers a $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-reserve any of the upcoming flagships. Note that this isn't a price cut on the Galaxy AI devices, but a bonus that can be redeemed toward ecosystem purchases during the pre-order period.

More impressively, reserving a unit straight away will qualify you for a sweepstakes! There's a grand prize of $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. As you might remember, Samsung had the same reservation bonus during its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 reservation campaign.

On top of these two lovely bonuses, you can get up to $1,250 additional discount with enhanced trade-in credits and more. Now, that sounds like a pretty awesome proposal if you're asking us!

But how exactly can you pre-reserve your unit? It's quite simple, actually. You just need to enter your e-mail address at the official store or its mobile app version. That's it!

Galaxy S25 Series expected prices and storage variants


The Galaxy S Series is an expensive phone lineup, and that's common knowledge. But how much will the upcoming Galaxy AI handsets cost?

One report suggested prices could rise 'slightly' compared to the S24 Series, suggesting a possible $50 price increase for all models. While we have to wait if that turns out true, it's (somewhat) logical for the upcoming models to get a slight price increase. After all, they'll be powered by the supreme Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Well, at least in the US.

If the rumored price hike turns out to be nothing but empty threats, pricing could go like this:

  • Galaxy S25: $799.99 for 128GB storage, $859.99 for 256GB storage
  • Galaxy S25 Plus: $999.99 for the base storage model, $1,119.99 for the 512GB variant
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299.99 starting price, $1,419.99 for 512GB storage, $1,659.99 for the 1TB configuration

Once again, we'd like to point out that these prices aren't set in stone. That's to say, there might be an increase after all. But even without one, we'd say the Galaxy S25 Series will be quite heavy on the pocket. That's why we recommend taking advantage of Samsung's no-commitment pre-reservation offer. After all, it comes with some impressive bonuses.
