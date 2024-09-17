Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity

Samsung
Samsung's logo shot at a tech fair.
Blink once, and it's Christmas; blink twice… and it's January 2025, which means one thing and one thing only: Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup will be live!

Naturally, we're often talking about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, as it will be the pearl in Samsung's 2025 crown.


We also pay attention to the "vanilla" flagship, the Galaxy S25. It's also getting thinner, according to recent rumors:


However, there's a middle child in between these two: the Galaxy S25 Plus (you can also stumble upon the Galaxy S25+ moniker). It's not getting much attention from Rumorsville, apart from a few stories, like this one:


Now, the Galaxy S25 Plus is stepping into the light, but you'll probably be a bit disappointed.

That's because the leak has to do with the battery on the Galaxy S25 Plus: the bad news is that there isn't a prospect of higher mAh (battery capacity) numbers.

According to a report from the always informative Samsung-centric site GalaxyClub (from the Netherlands), the Galaxy S25 Plus will have a battery with a rated capacity of 4,755mAh, the same as the Galaxy S24 Plus. Samsung is expected to market it as a 4,900mAh battery, just as they did with the S24 Plus, meaning there won’t be any increase in battery size for the Galaxy S25 Plus.

The positive side of things is that if you're satisfied with the Galaxy S24 Plus and its battery, at least you won't get a decrease in battery.

Even though a 4,900mAh capacity is overall impressive for a sleek and lightweight device like the Galaxy S25 Plus, it's nothing to write home about in 2025. Yes, a power-efficient chipset (like the Exynos 2500 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) will be great for the battery life, but a few hundred more mAh numbers won't hurt either.

It's important to note that Samsung's software optimization is key in making the phone's battery last as long as possible, so that's another advantage.

However, Samsung's Galaxy S line phones also cost more – for the price asked, they could've easily offer at least 5,000 mAh, if not 5,400 mAh!
