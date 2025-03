Amazon Spring Sale knocks the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to an irresistible price

Save $175 on the Galaxy S25+ $175 off (16%) The Galaxy S25+ drops by $175 in its 512GB configuration for the Amazon Spring Sale. That's a pretty good asking price for this powerful, Galaxy AI-enhanced option. Get yours today and save big. Buy at Amazon

Android phone

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy AI

Want to get a taste of next-gen Galaxy AI ? In that case, you should definitely consider one of the latest Galaxy S25 flagships, particularly the S25+ . During the Amazon Spring Sale, the 512GB model drops down to about $950—$175 off its original price.As far as we know, this is the second-best bargain we've encountered at Amazon. It was slightly cheaper just once in the past, meaning you can now buy it at its second-best price. So, if you want a premium Galaxy flagship at more accessible prices, now's the time to act.With its ~$1,120 regular price, the S25+ obviously isn't the cheapest. However, it features a splendid 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, highly accurate colors, and brilliant brightness. Granted, it doesn't have its Ultra sibling's anti-reflective coating, but the model still delivers a premium viewing experience.As for performance, this Galaxy option easily beats many of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As you can see via our Galaxy S25 Plus review , this bad boy crushes options like the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S24+ , providing plenty of potential at your fingertips.On the camera front, this Samsung phone features a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto sensor. Sounds familiar? That's because you get the same setup in theand its predecessor.That said, Samsung updated the image-processing algorithms, delivering improved colors. Yet, photos taken with this device look slightly less sharp than on its predecessor, as you can see via our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review . It's not a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.Ultimately, theis a well-rounded option with all thetricks you could possibly want, insanely good performance, and a superb display. If that sounds good enough to you, get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save $175.