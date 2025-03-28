Amazon Spring Sale knocks the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Want to get a taste of next-gen Galaxy AI? In that case, you should definitely consider one of the latest Galaxy S25 flagships, particularly the S25+. During the Amazon Spring Sale, the 512GB model drops down to about $950—$175 off its original price.
As far as we know, this is the second-best bargain we've encountered at Amazon. It was slightly cheaper just once in the past, meaning you can now buy it at its second-best price. So, if you want a premium Galaxy flagship at more accessible prices, now's the time to act.
As for performance, this Galaxy option easily beats many of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As you can see via our Galaxy S25 Plus review, this bad boy crushes options like the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S24+, providing plenty of potential at your fingertips.
That said, Samsung updated the image-processing algorithms, delivering improved colors. Yet, photos taken with this device look slightly less sharp than on its predecessor, as you can see via our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review. It's not a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25+ is a well-rounded option with all the Galaxy AI tricks you could possibly want, insanely good performance, and a superb display. If that sounds good enough to you, get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save $175.
As far as we know, this is the second-best bargain we've encountered at Amazon. It was slightly cheaper just once in the past, meaning you can now buy it at its second-best price. So, if you want a premium Galaxy flagship at more accessible prices, now's the time to act.
With its ~$1,120 regular price, the S25+ obviously isn't the cheapest Android phone. However, it features a splendid 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, highly accurate colors, and brilliant brightness. Granted, it doesn't have its Ultra sibling's anti-reflective coating, but the model still delivers a premium viewing experience.
As for performance, this Galaxy option easily beats many of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As you can see via our Galaxy S25 Plus review, this bad boy crushes options like the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S24+, providing plenty of potential at your fingertips.
On the camera front, this Samsung phone features a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto sensor. Sounds familiar? That's because you get the same setup in the Galaxy S24+ and its predecessor.
That said, Samsung updated the image-processing algorithms, delivering improved colors. Yet, photos taken with this device look slightly less sharp than on its predecessor, as you can see via our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review. It's not a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25+ is a well-rounded option with all the Galaxy AI tricks you could possibly want, insanely good performance, and a superb display. If that sounds good enough to you, get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save $175.
Things that are NOT allowed: