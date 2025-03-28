Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon Spring Sale knocks the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to an irresistible price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S25+, showcasing its rear design and camera module.
Want to get a taste of next-gen Galaxy AI? In that case, you should definitely consider one of the latest Galaxy S25 flagships, particularly the S25+. During the Amazon Spring Sale, the 512GB model drops down to about $950—$175 off its original price.

Save $175 on the Galaxy S25+

$175 off (16%)
The Galaxy S25+ drops by $175 in its 512GB configuration for the Amazon Spring Sale. That's a pretty good asking price for this powerful, Galaxy AI-enhanced option. Get yours today and save big.
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this is the second-best bargain we've encountered at Amazon. It was slightly cheaper just once in the past, meaning you can now buy it at its second-best price. So, if you want a premium Galaxy flagship at more accessible prices, now's the time to act.

With its ~$1,120 regular price, the S25+ obviously isn't the cheapest Android phone. However, it features a splendid 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, highly accurate colors, and brilliant brightness. Granted, it doesn't have its Ultra sibling's anti-reflective coating, but the model still delivers a premium viewing experience.

As for performance, this Galaxy option easily beats many of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As you can see via our Galaxy S25 Plus review, this bad boy crushes options like the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S24+, providing plenty of potential at your fingertips.

On the camera front, this Samsung phone features a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto sensor. Sounds familiar? That's because you get the same setup in the Galaxy S24+ and its predecessor.

That said, Samsung updated the image-processing algorithms, delivering improved colors. Yet, photos taken with this device look slightly less sharp than on its predecessor, as you can see via our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review. It's not a major drawback, but it's worth noting nonetheless.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S25+ is a well-rounded option with all the Galaxy AI tricks you could possibly want, insanely good performance, and a superb display. If that sounds good enough to you, get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save $175.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless