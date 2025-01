Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: which early purchase bonus wins?

Galaxy S25

Ah, the question many tech enthusiasts are asking themselves. In our eyes, the answer to that question is simple: yes. And that's considering all models' steep starting price, which is a bit much even without the rumored price increase . But what do you get by reserving amodel right away?Bottom line, we've seen better 'Samsung Credit' offers with reservations. A while ago, the official store would give away a $100 discount for accessory purchases when you pre-reserved a unit. The $1,250 maximum discount, while definitely tempting, isn't unique as well. The same goes for the sweepstakes.So, if all those sweet perks aren't being promoted for the S25 Series exclusively, are they still attractive? Absolutely, given the competition. And when we say competition, we naturally mean the OnePlus Store.OnePlus launched its reservations, called the 'Early Bird' campaign, from December 23 at 5:00 AM (EST) to January 7 at 11:30 AM (EST). Unlike Samsung, the official store required interested users to commit by paying a $50 credit. They could also choose a gift with a value of up to $299.99.The options were:With the phones' announcement on January 7, the reservation campaign, naturally, expired. But that didn't mean an end to all discounts. True, the most expensive wearable ran out of stock quickly after the series launch, and the OnePlus Watch 2R is 'out of stock' for both models at the time of writing. Still, the official store sweetened the pot, making its latest series more tempting for tech fans.At the OnePlus Store, you can currently provide any trade-in in any condition for $100 off. This promo applies to both models, mind you. Moreover, thereceives a free storage upgrade (an extra $100 discount).Does this sound familiar? That's because, just like Samsung, the OnePlus Store didn't come up with unique bonuses for its latest series. In fact, the $100 trade-in promotion was available on almost all smartphones of the brand for many months last year.Of course, we have to consider the price. Thestarts at $799.99, and the OnePlus 13R is even more affordable at $599.99. That will most certainly be lower than what Samsung will ask for its flagships.But we can't say that without mentioning the other big thing: software support. The upcoming Galaxy phones will most likely receive seven years of continuous OS and security patches, the so-called golden standard. Conversely, the OnePlus series gets four years of Android updates and five years of security support.