Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: which early purchase bonus wins?
Still wondering which 2025 flagship device deserves your attention? The obvious choices (at least for now) are the Galaxy S25 Series and the OnePlus 13 Series.
As you may know, the Samsung flagship phones are yet to be released, though their reservation campaign has been live for several days. As for the OnePlus phones, they were globally introduced just a few days ago, and the flagship OnePlus 13 model is already up for grabs.
Ah, the question many tech enthusiasts are asking themselves. In our eyes, the answer to that question is simple: yes. And that's considering all models' steep starting price, which is a bit much even without the rumored price increase. But what do you get by reserving a Galaxy S25 model right away?
Bottom line, we've seen better 'Samsung Credit' offers with reservations. A while ago, the official store would give away a $100 discount for accessory purchases when you pre-reserved a unit. The $1,250 maximum discount, while definitely tempting, isn't unique as well. The same goes for the sweepstakes.
So, if all those sweet perks aren't being promoted for the S25 Series exclusively, are they still attractive? Absolutely, given the competition. And when we say competition, we naturally mean the OnePlus Store.
OnePlus launched its reservations, called the 'Early Bird' campaign, from December 23 at 5:00 AM (EST) to January 7 at 11:30 AM (EST). Unlike Samsung, the official store required interested users to commit by paying a $50 credit. They could also choose a gift with a value of up to $299.99.
With the phones' announcement on January 7, the reservation campaign, naturally, expired. But that didn't mean an end to all discounts. True, the most expensive wearable ran out of stock quickly after the series launch, and the OnePlus Watch 2R is 'out of stock' for both models at the time of writing. Still, the official store sweetened the pot, making its latest series more tempting for tech fans.
At the OnePlus Store, you can currently provide any trade-in in any condition for $100 off. This promo applies to both models, mind you. Moreover, the OnePlus 13 receives a free storage upgrade (an extra $100 discount).
Does this sound familiar? That's because, just like Samsung, the OnePlus Store didn't come up with unique bonuses for its latest series. In fact, the $100 trade-in promotion was available on almost all smartphones of the brand for many months last year.
Of course, we have to consider the price. The OnePlus 13 starts at $799.99, and the OnePlus 13R is even more affordable at $599.99. That will most certainly be lower than what Samsung will ask for its flagships.
But we can't say that without mentioning the other big thing: software support. The upcoming Galaxy phones will most likely receive seven years of continuous OS and security patches, the so-called golden standard. Conversely, the OnePlus series gets four years of Android updates and five years of security support.
Galaxy S25 or OnePlus 13? The choice is yours! Don't hesitate to join the topic with any opinions, additional details, or anything else you'd like to share on the topic in the comment section.
Undoubtedly, the Galaxy S25 models and the OnePlus 13 and 13R are pretty solid, packing top-shelf processors, incredible cameras, AI features...and a high asking price. Is there any way to ensure you get one of these devices without coughing up their full MSRP? Of course there is! Just pick a favorite and head to the official store—either the Samsung Store or OnePlus.com. There, you'll be greeted by lovely discounts.
Galaxy S25 reservation bonuses: Are they really that good?
- $50 Samsung Credit, which can be used for ecosystem purchases while making your pre-order.
- A chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 (Samsung Credit).
- Additional $1,250 off with trade-ins (and, possibly, free storage upgrades).
The OnePlus 13 'Buy now' and pre-order discounts aren't that generous...are they?
The options were:
- OnePlus Watch 2, $299.99 value (only for the OnePlus 13)
- OnePlus Watch 2R, $229.99 value
- OnePlus Buds Pro 3, $179.99 value
Which series offers better value for money?
Now, suppose you plan on keeping the same device until its support ends. Which do you think provides better value for money in the long run, especially considering the current promotions at the OnePlus and Samsung Stores?
Things that are NOT allowed: