Entire Galaxy S25 lineup catches up with the S24 Ultra regarding WiFi speeds

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in hand
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 phones were recently spotted in an FCC listing that gave us more info on what we can expect. One upgrade worthy of note — which was present across all devices — is the support for WiFi 7.

Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra was equipped with WiFi 7 support last year, leaving the S24 and S24 Plus with WiFi 6E instead. Even the Galaxy S24 FE that followed did not support WiFi 7. But if the FCC listing is accurate all of the S25 phones will have WiFi 7 support. Whether the S25 FE will support this standard is unknown as there are rumors that it may use an Exynos chip which might skimp out on WiFi.

WiFi 7 is still relatively new and many devices still don’t ship with support for it. It is, on average, 2.4 times faster than WiFi 6 and can support bandwidth of around 5 Gigabits per second. Overkill? Possibly. But a welcome addition nevertheless as the world continues to improve its internet services (in some places at least).

Image credit — PhoneArena - Entire Galaxy S25 lineup catches up with the S24 Ultra regarding WiFi speeds
Image credit — PhoneArena

In addition, the S25 lineup will feature phones much more similar to each other visually as the S25 Ultra is rumored to be reverting to rounded edges. Unfortunately, charging speeds will remain the same this year:


But at least the Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. In fact, the entire S25 lineup has ditched Exynos this year and will be using Snapdragon processors. Galaxy AI will naturally be present on all models as AI remains a major focus for phone manufacturers.

While many regions now offer 1 Gigabit connections there are some that can go as high as 10 Gigabits per second. So if you’re one of those very lucky people hogging the entire world’s bandwidth, be sure to grab yourself the S25 next year to make full use of your coveted internet connection.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

