Galaxy S25’s Gemini extensions aim to level up the Galaxy AI suite to a stellar level, leak suggests
A new leak now confirms that Gemini's new extension integration with Samsung's stock apps is most likely set to debut with the Galaxy S25 phones.
The long-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event is now almost here, coming next week, on January 22. The anticipation is real even though Samsung may not have much left to surprise us with, given how many juicy Galaxy S25 details have already leaked. Yesterday, we got a leak showing us a new Galaxy AI feature called Now Brief, and now a new leak is revealing what Gemini would be able to do with the stock Samsung apps on the S25 series.
Understandably, both Google and Samsung are yet to share any details about the extensions. We will probably be listening to a lot about AI features on January 22, so these are possibly going to be mentioned as well.
The leaker Chun Bhai has revealed a few screenshots on X showcasing the possible upcoming Gemini extensions for Samsung Calendar, Notes, and Reminder apps. On the screenshots, you are able to see what actions you will probably be able to perform with these Gemini extensions on the next Galaxy phones.
The Samsung Notes extension will reportedly let you prompt Gemini to create, summarize, and retrieve notes based on descriptions. You may not be able to create or delete folders, add note tags, or invite people to shared notes with this extension.
And last but not least, for the Reminder app, Gemini would allow you to create reminders, edit a reminder's name, time, or date, search for reminders by names, time, or date, and delete existing reminders. You may not be able to add locations or photos to reminders, and you also may not be able to add checklists or add/edit categories.
Google is also reportedly working on a Samsung Clock extension that could let you manage alarms, the stopwatch, and timers. It is said that these Gemini extensions will debut on the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones, but may also be available on older Galaxy models a bit later.
These features may seem somewhat basic, but having generative AI perform them for you can save time (both screen-staring time and real-life time). Although those simple tasks won't probably be the centerpiece of the event on Wednesday, they will complement an excellent rumored Galaxy AI package for the upcoming S25 phones.
It's clear that Samsung is laying the groundwork for a larger ecosystem of AI-integrated tools with the S25 series that would give us a more intuitive smartphone experience. Meanwhile, we're still (mostly) waiting for the promised upgraded Siri from Apple.
