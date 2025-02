Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7

One UI 7 will start rolling out today to the Galaxy S24 series, given that today is the Galaxy S24 owners will have to wait for quite a while to get the stable One UI 7 .

The Galaxy S24 series One UI 7.0 will release the Beta4 version, and the official version is still a long way off. pic.twitter.com/pGT6EnI6EJ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 7, 2025



The above text in Korean explains the issue with the color calibration and says that the One UI 7 beta 4 fixes it.



Reputable tipster IceUniverse is now saying Galaxy S24 phones won't get the stable One UI 7 update today, or even this week.Right now, IceUniverse indicates that Samsung is rolling out the Beta 4 version of, which means a stable version of Samsung's skin is not coming soon at all. In fact, the leaker says that the "official version is still a long way off", to the disappointment of eagerowners.Apparently, there was an issue with the color calibration on theseries displays with the third beta of Samsung's. So now, here comes to fourth beta which solves the issue.Usually, there's a gap of at least one week between the last beta and the stable update, so this unfortunately means the sooner yourmay getis after a week, or even more.Meanwhile, thephones come with the stable version ofout of the box. Although this seems unfair toowners, I'd rather prefer a stable version to not make your display wonky. So, it's good that Samsung prioritized fixing an issue rather than delivering a half-baked cake, something that hasn't always been the case with manufacturers in general (you know, deadlines can push companies to release stuff before they're ready).is one exciting update that will bring plenty of changes to theand other phones that support it. For one, some of the Galaxy S25 camera features may make their way to older phones . You'll also get a revamped look sprinkled across the UI, including more lively icons, a new notification pane, the Now Bar, and many small changes across the board.Earlier, Samsung hinted that older devices will get One UI 7 by the end of March in Korea , and possibly this also indicates a similar release timeframe globally. It's not clear if this color calibration issue has messed with this schedule. Anyway, for the eagerusers -is still in beta, at least for a while.