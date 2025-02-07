Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Reputable tipster IceUniverse is now saying Galaxy S24 phones won't get the stable One UI 7 update today, or even this week.

Quite a lot of people believed that One UI 7 will start rolling out today to the Galaxy S24 series, given that today is the Galaxy S25 official store availability date. However, reputable tipster IceUniverse is, unfortunately, dousing us with cold water and indicating Galaxy S24 owners will have to wait for quite a while to get the stable One UI 7.

Right now, IceUniverse indicates that Samsung is rolling out the Beta 4 version of One UI 7, which means a stable version of Samsung's skin is not coming soon at all. In fact, the leaker says that the "official version is still a long way off", to the disappointment of eager Galaxy S24 owners.

Apparently, there was an issue with the color calibration on the Galaxy S24 series displays with the third beta of Samsung's One UI 7. So now, here comes to fourth beta which solves the issue.


The above text in Korean explains the issue with the color calibration and says that the One UI 7 beta 4 fixes it.

Usually, there's a gap of at least one week between the last beta and the stable update, so this unfortunately means the sooner your Galaxy S24 may get One UI 7 is after a week, or even more.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 phones come with the stable version of One UI 7 out of the box. Although this seems unfair to Galaxy S24 owners, I'd rather prefer a stable version to not make your display wonky. So, it's good that Samsung prioritized fixing an issue rather than delivering a half-baked cake, something that hasn't always been the case with manufacturers in general (you know, deadlines can push companies to release stuff before they're ready).

One UI 7 is one exciting update that will bring plenty of changes to the Galaxy S24 and other phones that support it. For one, some of the Galaxy S25 camera features may make their way to older phones. You'll also get a revamped look sprinkled across the UI, including more lively icons, a new notification pane, the Now Bar, and many small changes across the board.

Earlier, Samsung hinted that older devices will get One UI 7 by the end of March in Korea, and possibly this also indicates a similar release timeframe globally. It's not clear if this color calibration issue has messed with this schedule. Anyway, for the eager Galaxy S24 users - One UI 7 is still in beta, at least for a while.
