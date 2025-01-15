Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Forget the Pixel 9 Pro: The Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13 are the two flagships I recommend as a bargain expert

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing its premium design, sharp display, and minimal bezels in an indoor setting.
Flagship Android phones are great. They offer a premium experience, sport a top-end design, and pack high-class AI features. On the downside, they come at a hefty price. Fortunately, as a seasoned bargain hunter, I found promos on not one or two, but three options worth checking out: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 13, and the Pixel 9 Pro.

The first—and, to me, the best—discount saves you a hefty $500 on the Samsung phone at the official store. The second promo lets you grab a $200 discount on the just-launched OnePlus handset with any device trade-ins in any condition and a free storage upgrade. This promo is live at OnePlus.com. As for the final bargain, it's currently live at Amazon and saves you $150 on the compact Google Pixel flagship.

Galaxy S24 Ultra


Score a whopping $500 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a superb choice for Samsung fans! The unit is currently a whopping $500 off its original price. At the time of writing, Online Exclusive colors are $200 off, and there's an extra $300 discount available with Samsung Instant Savings! Don't miss out on this sale.
$500 off (38%)
$799 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

After discounting its gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 several days ago, the Samsung Store sweetened the pot by increasing its price cut. At the time of writing, online exclusive colorways (Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange) get a $200 discount. If you don't wish to spare another handset, you can also get $300 Samsung Instant Savings, bringing your total discount to a whopping $500. That means you can buy the 256GB model for $799.99 instead of $1,299.99.

OnePlus 13


Save $200 on the OnePlus 13 and get a gift!

If you're after the latest flagship option, the OnePlus 13 could be the right one for you. This high-end device was released very recently and is offered for $200 off its price with a free storage upgrade and trade-ins of any device in any condition. On top of that, you receive a OnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case free of charge ($39.99 value).
$200 off (20%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at OnePlus

For those who want extra firepower, the newly released OnePlus 13 might be a better option. Retailing for $999.99 in its 16/512GB configuration, the handset can be yours for $200 off at the official store. It's currently $100 off with a free storage upgrade, meaning you can buy the larger storage version at the price of the base model. On top of that, you can get an extra $100 discount by trading in any device in any condition. Additionally, you can snatch a free OnePlus 13 case with a value of up to $39.99.

Pixel 9 Pro


Save $150 on the Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon

While it doesn't have the same raw horsepower as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 13, the Pixel 9 Pro is another very capable option. The best part is that you can buy this flagship in several colors for $150 off its original price. That brings it down to about $850, giving you more value for your money.
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro is among the best Google Pixel phones. It's more compact than the first two options and is available at lower prices. Presently, the 6.3-inch Android phone is $150 off at Amazon, allowing you to buy it for about $850 instead of almost $1,000. Keep in mind that only the Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain colorways are available for 15% off.

Which one is the best pick?


If I were the one to choose, I would absolutely go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra right now. For one thing, it's still the best Samsung phone (at least until the Galaxy S25 Ultra hits the market). It sports a lovely 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and packs the supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Couple that with long software support, a high-end camera, and an S Pen in the box, and you've got a winner.

Crazy good as the Samsung handset may be, the OnePlus 13 is another very capable option. As you can see via the OnePlus 13 review, it beats the S24 Ultra on the benchmark tests. That's not too surprising, considering it's equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite processor. This buddy also features a hefty 16GB RAM and a sprinkle of AI magic. And now that you can get it at lower prices, it provides way more value for money.

Recommended Stories
At this point, you're probably wondering why I wouldn't go for the Pixel 9 Pro. Don't get me wrong—this is a very fine Android phone. So, why won't I pick it then? For starters, its Tensor G4 doesn't provide as much horsepower as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or the X Elite. Another thing is that you only get 128GB of onboard storage on the base model.

Lastly, since this is a more compact option with a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, it naturally comes with a smaller battery. The Google phone has a 4,700mAh battery with 21W wired charging speed, which is undeniably a tad slow.

Ultimately, while I wouldn't pick the Pixel 9 Pro over the OnePlus 13 or the Galaxy S24 Ultra, all three options are absolute gems. At their current asking price, these phones are unmissable deals. Pick your favorite and claim your savings while you can!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless