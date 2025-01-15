Forget the Pixel 9 Pro: The Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 13 are the two flagships I recommend as a bargain expert
Flagship Android phones are great. They offer a premium experience, sport a top-end design, and pack high-class AI features. On the downside, they come at a hefty price. Fortunately, as a seasoned bargain hunter, I found promos on not one or two, but three options worth checking out: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the OnePlus 13, and the Pixel 9 Pro.
After discounting its gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 several days ago, the Samsung Store sweetened the pot by increasing its price cut. At the time of writing, online exclusive colorways (Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange) get a $200 discount. If you don't wish to spare another handset, you can also get $300 Samsung Instant Savings, bringing your total discount to a whopping $500. That means you can buy the 256GB model for $799.99 instead of $1,299.99.
For those who want extra firepower, the newly released OnePlus 13 might be a better option. Retailing for $999.99 in its 16/512GB configuration, the handset can be yours for $200 off at the official store. It's currently $100 off with a free storage upgrade, meaning you can buy the larger storage version at the price of the base model. On top of that, you can get an extra $100 discount by trading in any device in any condition. Additionally, you can snatch a free OnePlus 13 case with a value of up to $39.99.
The Pixel 9 Pro is among the best Google Pixel phones. It's more compact than the first two options and is available at lower prices. Presently, the 6.3-inch Android phone is $150 off at Amazon, allowing you to buy it for about $850 instead of almost $1,000. Keep in mind that only the Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain colorways are available for 15% off.
Which one is the best pick?
If I were the one to choose, I would absolutely go for the Galaxy S24 Ultra right now. For one thing, it's still the best Samsung phone (at least until the Galaxy S25 Ultra hits the market). It sports a lovely 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and packs the supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Couple that with long software support, a high-end camera, and an S Pen in the box, and you've got a winner.
At this point, you're probably wondering why I wouldn't go for the Pixel 9 Pro. Don't get me wrong—this is a very fine Android phone. So, why won't I pick it then? For starters, its Tensor G4 doesn't provide as much horsepower as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or the X Elite. Another thing is that you only get 128GB of onboard storage on the base model.
Lastly, since this is a more compact option with a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, it naturally comes with a smaller battery. The Google phone has a 4,700mAh battery with 21W wired charging speed, which is undeniably a tad slow.
Crazy good as the Samsung handset may be, the OnePlus 13 is another very capable option. As you can see via the OnePlus 13 review, it beats the S24 Ultra on the benchmark tests. That's not too surprising, considering it's equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite processor. This buddy also features a hefty 16GB RAM and a sprinkle of AI magic. And now that you can get it at lower prices, it provides way more value for money.
Ultimately, while I wouldn't pick the Pixel 9 Pro over the OnePlus 13 or the Galaxy S24 Ultra, all three options are absolute gems. At their current asking price, these phones are unmissable deals. Pick your favorite and claim your savings while you can!
