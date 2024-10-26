My opinion as deal writer is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a true must-have with this offer
Being part of PhoneArena's team of elite bargain hunters, I have access to the best phones on the market and totally think that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently the top Galaxy smartphone money can buy.
We have a dedicated Galaxy S24 Ultra review and I can say that this is a proper flagship phone from top to bottom. Its slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, can handle anything, even the most demanding games on the Google Play Store. In daily use, the phone feels blazing fast, and it's great for multitasking with all the firepower that it packs.
In addition, I fell in love with the beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on board, which packs a 3120 x 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. I think it delivers an incredible watching experience, especially when streaming content in HDR10+, as the screen supports this format.
You can currently save $250 on select colors of the 512GB version via the Samsung Shop App, or $120 through the website. In addition, you can score extra savings of up to $750 with a trade-in. However, if you don't want to part with your old phone, you can still save up to an additional $350.
I believe Samsung's offer is quite generous, and I encourage you to act fast and capitalize on it now, as it's available for a limited time and will expire soon.
Another aspect where I find Samsung's flagship to be a top choice is the camera department. I would definitely put this beast in the best camera phones category, as its enormous 200 MP main snapper takes gorgeous-looking photos with good exposure and balanced dynamics. The colors are vibrant and saturated, but not to the point of feeling unrealistic.
The only downside for me is the phone's hefty price tag. That's why every opportunity to save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is always welcomed. And guess what? Samsung is offering you a chance to save big on this amazing phone right now.
