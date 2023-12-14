The OnePlus 12 has more RAM than my PC! Who needs 24GB of RAM or is this just another overkill selling point?

What?



render movies!

OnePlus 12

Better image processing for extra camera performance

A promising OxygenOS upgrade with tons of new stuff

An even smoother multitasking experience with extra options

Longevity

Could the OnePlus 12 take better photos thanks to its 24GB of RAM?











One of the other cool things about the OnePlus 12 is that it is going to come equipped with the



But how does that tie into phone photography?



Well, easy: if a phone captures a lot of image data, that needs to be stored in a safe and reliable space, while the processor does its magic to create the best possible image. At the same time, you don’t really want to stop the phone’s user from… using the phone, right?



Hence, this combo could absolutely make sense, especially given that throughout the years, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad, meaning that cameras are probably a solid selling point for the company’s flagship phones.



Could the OnePlus 12 get the most impressive OxygenOS upgrade to date?







I mean, why not? Historically, OxygenOS — which is what OnePlus calls its own version of Android — has been quite the RAM hog.



So, quick maths: If OxygenOS eats a lot of RAM, then you can just add more RAM and fix the issue. Or, you could be planning an even bigger upgrade with a more impressive visual style and new extra features, which would take advantage of said RAM quantity.



Now, that will undoubtedly impact performance, but hey: we’re just having fun theorizing together here!



Could the OnePlus 12 offer a better multitasking experience thanks to its 24GB of RAM?







Well, this one is a no brainer. If OnePlus’ engineers have done their part properly, the phone should absolutely perform better. Not only that, but it should be capable of doing some extra tricks, like allowing its users to keep multiple apps running simultaneously without issue.



And I don’t mean just your contacts list, favorite notes app and Subway Surfers. It should totally be more than that. But how much? Too early to say for now.



… Or, you know , OxygenOS could just eat up all the RAM without any major changes happening. But that’s the way less cool version of the theory!



Could OnePlus start offering an extra-long software support cycle for the OnePlus 12?



One of the other cool things about theis that it is going to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. And, like, the 8 Gen 2 is already an admirable performer, so you can imagine what a Gen 3 can do, right?But how does that tie into phone photography?Well, easy: if a phone captures a lot of image data, that needs to be stored in a safe and reliable space, while the processor does its magic to create the best possible image. At the same time, you don’t really want to stop the phone’s user from… using the phone, right?Hence, this combo could absolutely make sense, especially given that throughout the years, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad, meaning that cameras are probably a solid selling point for the company’s flagship phones.I mean, why not? Historically, OxygenOS — which is what OnePlus calls its own version of Android — has been quite the RAM hog. Reports like this one from Reddit aren’t at all rare and numerous online users have shared their impressions regarding the phenomenon.So, quick maths: If OxygenOS eats a lot of RAM, then you can just add more RAM and fix the issue. Or, you could be planning an even bigger upgrade with a more impressive visual style and new extra features, which would take advantage of said RAM quantity.Now, that will undoubtedly impact performance, but hey: we’re just having fun theorizing together here!Well, this one is a no brainer. If OnePlus’ engineers have done their part properly, the phone should absolutely perform better. Not only that, but it should be capable of doing some extra tricks, like allowing its users to keep multiple apps running simultaneously without issue.And I don’t mean just your contacts list, favorite notes app and Subway Surfers. It should totally be more than that. But how much? Too early to say for now.… Or,, OxygenOS could just eat up all the RAM without any major changes happening. But that’s the way less cool version of the theory!







If you aren’t living under a rock, then you’ve seen Google’s announcement: 8 years of software upgrades, updates and security patches for Pixel phones. And if you ask me: that’s the spirit! So could OnePlus be taking a page out of Google’s book?



Hear me out: few apps right now can take up 24GB of RAM — especially if you’re not multitasking. But if you equip your phone with an insane amount of RAM, then that can surely help it last longer whenever apps that require higher amounts of RAM start popping up.



Sure, that would make for a slower phone. But it would still be a working phone, which is important for a lot of ecological and social reasons.



Is the OnePlus 12’s 24GB of RAM just a gimmick-marketing trick?



Honestly, it depends on what OnePlus does with it. If the company plays its cards right, we could very well have a wonderful phone on our hands. I mean, who's to say that we can’t get all of the above and even more?



The list is by no means exhaustive and I’m sure that you guys may have some crazy ideas on the topic, so please tell me about them in the comments below.



Regardless, this was just me trying to give you some ideas on why you should be excited about OnePlus’ big RAM number. But will said excitement match the final product’s capabilities? Well, when the phone is in our hands, you’ll be the first to know!