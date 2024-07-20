Grab the powerful Galaxy S24+ at a heavily discounted price through this awesome post-Prime Day deal
This year's Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but you can still score some pretty awesome savings through a few amazing post-Prime Day deals available right now!
One of these sweet offers is on the high-end Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage, which can still be yours for less, albeit at a slightly lower price cut. This amazing phone is currently on sale for $150 off its price, allowing you to snag one for under $850.
Granted, the handset was discounted by $250 during Prime Day, but $150 off is still a pretty generous markdown. That being said, chances are high for this price cut to disappear altogether soon, so consider this post your second chance to score this mobile powerhouse for less.
Boasting a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ can deal with any task, including heavy games, with ease. Additionally, it takes beautiful pictures with its 50MP main camera unit and 12MP snapper for selfies.
So, as you can see, the Galaxy S24+ is worth every penny and is definitely among the best phones on the market right now! Therefore, we suggest not wasting any more time and grabbing this incredible phone at a heavily discounted price with this sweet post-Prime Day offer now while you still can!
Battery-wise, the phone sports a 4,900 mAh power cell, which delivers up to 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing or eight hours and 20 minutes of video streaming on a single charge. If you like to play games, you'll be happy to learn that the Galaxy S24+ offers six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a top-up.
