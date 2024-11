Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon and save $193 with this pre-Black Friday offer

Galaxy S24+, 512GB, Marble Gray: Now $193 off at Amazon The Galaxy S24+ is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones this year. It's far from affordable, though, especially the 512GB version. Fortunately, this early Black Friday deal at Amazon saves you $193 on the model in Marble Gray, knocking it under the $920 mark. Get one and save 17%! $193 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

There are just a few weeks left until the most anticipated shopping event for 2024, Black Friday , begins. However, if you're impatient, one early-birdie deal can help you upgrade immediately without breaking the bank. We're talking about a crazy-good $193 discount on the superb Galaxy S24+ at Amazon. It's the 512GB model enjoying that impressive price cut, too.Since the Samsung Store only gives you trade-in discounts and Buy offers a significantly lower price cut, Amazon is definitely the merchant to choose! Still, we must note that the Samsung phone was much cheaper not long ago. In fact, October Prime Day saw it at $300 off its $1,120 regular asking price, making it a real steal. The event lasted only 48 hours, though, and we don't think a similar discount will come back before Black Friday.Even though it lacks the S Pen and Corning Gorilla Armor of its larger sibling, the Galaxy S24 Ultra , this bad boy is still a top pick. The S24+ features a gorgeous design, brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, and offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy performance.Things look just as premium on the camera front, by the way. Thefeatures a splendid rear camera system with 50 + 12 + 10 MP sensors, which take exceptional photos. Day or night, the S24+ captures natural colors, delivering snaps with crisp dynamics and ample details. What more could you ask for? Long software support, perhaps? Well, this bad boy checks that box as well, offering seven years of major OS upgrades.And there you have it. The+ is one of the best Android phones , and it certainly offers immense value at its current sub-$930 price. While waiting for Black Friday could bring even better discounts, those ready to upgrade now should pick Amazon's sale and score $193 off the high-end device.