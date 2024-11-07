Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon and save $193 with this pre-Black Friday offer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
There are just a few weeks left until the most anticipated shopping event for 2024, Black Friday, begins. However, if you're impatient, one early-birdie deal can help you upgrade immediately without breaking the bank. We're talking about a crazy-good $193 discount on the superb Galaxy S24+ at Amazon. It's the 512GB model enjoying that impressive price cut, too.
Since the Samsung Store only gives you trade-in discounts and Buy offers a significantly lower price cut, Amazon is definitely the merchant to choose! Still, we must note that the Samsung phone was much cheaper not long ago. In fact, October Prime Day saw it at $300 off its $1,120 regular asking price, making it a real steal. The event lasted only 48 hours, though, and we don't think a similar discount will come back before Black Friday.
Things look just as premium on the camera front, by the way. The Android phone features a splendid rear camera system with 50 + 12 + 10 MP sensors, which take exceptional photos. Day or night, the S24+ captures natural colors, delivering snaps with crisp dynamics and ample details. What more could you ask for? Long software support, perhaps? Well, this bad boy checks that box as well, offering seven years of major OS upgrades.
Find the Galaxy S24+ at these merchants as well:
Since the Samsung Store only gives you trade-in discounts and Buy offers a significantly lower price cut, Amazon is definitely the merchant to choose! Still, we must note that the Samsung phone was much cheaper not long ago. In fact, October Prime Day saw it at $300 off its $1,120 regular asking price, making it a real steal. The event lasted only 48 hours, though, and we don't think a similar discount will come back before Black Friday.
Even though it lacks the S Pen and Corning Gorilla Armor of its larger sibling, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this bad boy is still a top pick. The S24+ features a gorgeous design, brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, and offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy performance.
Things look just as premium on the camera front, by the way. The Android phone features a splendid rear camera system with 50 + 12 + 10 MP sensors, which take exceptional photos. Day or night, the S24+ captures natural colors, delivering snaps with crisp dynamics and ample details. What more could you ask for? Long software support, perhaps? Well, this bad boy checks that box as well, offering seven years of major OS upgrades.
And there you have it. The Galaxy S24+ is one of the best Android phones, and it certainly offers immense value at its current sub-$930 price. While waiting for Black Friday could bring even better discounts, those ready to upgrade now should pick Amazon's sale and score $193 off the high-end device.
Recommended Stories
- Samsung Store for up to $600 off with trade-ins
- Best Buy for $100 off, extra $100 discount with activations
- 256GB model for $899.99 at Walmart, no discounts
- Only $3.33/mo. ($999.99 off) with new line activation and select Unlimited plans by Verizon; Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G available for $00.00/mo.
- Boost Mobile: only $5.56/mo. over 36 months with Infinite Access for Galaxy ($65/mo.) plans
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Nov, 2024Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon and save $193 with this pre-Black Friday offer
04 Nov, 2024The just-released Galaxy S24 FE is on sale at a neat $75 discount
30 Oct, 2024Save $308 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with Amazon's hot promo
24 Oct, 2024The Samsung Week frenzy continues with a delicious one-day-only Galaxy S24+ deal
23 Oct, 2024Hurry up and save $180 on the Galaxy S24 with this smashing Amazon deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: