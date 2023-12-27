Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy S24 lineup passes Singapore's IMDA certification

Samsung
Galaxy S24 passes Singapore's IMDA certification, confirming the flagship line is indeed coming up
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is coming up next month. As the launch date draws near, rumors are getting more and more exciting. Earlier, we came across an X post showing possible official renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ that have supposedly leaked via an authorized distributor in Columbia.

And now, another hot piece of information indicates that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones have received Singapore’s IMDA certification. As MySmartPrice points out, the listing unveils a few noteworthy details.

We scoured the TLS website (Singapore’s government website where you can browse through the country’s Telecoms Licensing System) to learn more about the matter. First of all, the Galaxy S24 listing reveals the Galaxy S24 model name (SB-S921B/DS). Secondly, it discloses that the device will support 5G and NFC, although we were expecting this. However, no further details have been disclosed in the listing.


That’s the latest official certification the Samsung flagship phone series has received ahead of its earlier launch next year. A few weeks back, the Galaxy S24 received FCC certification, confirming that the company is indeed preparing for an earlier release of its flagships. How early exactly? Well, we don’t know.

The precise unveiling date for the Galaxy S24 lineup is still a mystery, as Samsung still refrains from making official announcements regarding the launch date. However, many prominent tipsters have pinpointed the official launch to January 18, 2024. That being said, other rumors suggest that the flagship phone series could arrive a day earlier, aka on January 17 instead.

Even though there’s still some time until the official announcement of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones, we already know quite a bit about the devices. For instance, we’re pretty sure that all three models will run on Android 14 out of the box, and we’ve even come across a leaked spec sheet for the entire lineup.
Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
