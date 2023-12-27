Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy S24 lineup passes Singapore's IMDA certification
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is coming up next month. As the launch date draws near, rumors are getting more and more exciting. Earlier, we came across an X post showing possible official renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ that have supposedly leaked via an authorized distributor in Columbia.
We scoured the TLS website (Singapore’s government website where you can browse through the country’s Telecoms Licensing System) to learn more about the matter. First of all, the Galaxy S24 listing reveals the Galaxy S24 model name (SB-S921B/DS). Secondly, it discloses that the device will support 5G and NFC, although we were expecting this. However, no further details have been disclosed in the listing.
That’s the latest official certification the Samsung flagship phone series has received ahead of its earlier launch next year. A few weeks back, the Galaxy S24 received FCC certification, confirming that the company is indeed preparing for an earlier release of its flagships. How early exactly? Well, we don’t know.
Even though there’s still some time until the official announcement of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones, we already know quite a bit about the devices. For instance, we’re pretty sure that all three models will run on Android 14 out of the box, and we’ve even come across a leaked spec sheet for the entire lineup.
And now, another hot piece of information indicates that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones have received Singapore’s IMDA certification. As MySmartPrice points out, the listing unveils a few noteworthy details.
Image credit - PhoneArena
The precise unveiling date for the Galaxy S24 lineup is still a mystery, as Samsung still refrains from making official announcements regarding the launch date. However, many prominent tipsters have pinpointed the official launch to January 18, 2024. That being said, other rumors suggest that the flagship phone series could arrive a day earlier, aka on January 17 instead.
