Galaxy S23 Ultra needs three cameras to do what this $300 phone can do with only one

So, yes, Realme is breaking new ground here, but it’s good to note that other phone-makers are working hard to combine multiple cameras into one too.

Only if I could combine them to make the perfect phone camera…





15-30-60-90-120: The camera formula that could bring back single-camera phones





But then again, Realme and Apple already managed to achieve a variation of this “magic trick”, which leads me to believe my wild little scheme might be more realistic than I thought at first. Hey, perhaps the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one to make it happen? We hear rumors about advanced zoom in Apple’s premium iPhone.

And while I’m at it, here’s a quick “camera formula” I came up with… First, imagine a phone was able to use only one camera to zoom between four different values without any loss of quality.The idea behind the “15-30-60-90-120” formula is to equip a phone with a single 200MP camera fixed at 15mm FoV, which can crop exactly to a certain portion of the sensor to make for “optical” quality 30mm, 60mm, 90mm, and 120mm photos and videos. That way you can have a 1x, 2x, 3x, 4x, and 5x lossless quality zoom with only one camera. Believe it or not, I thought of this bizarre idea before the release of the Realme 11 Pro+ but now that I’ve seen this is possible, I think my idea might not be as crazy as it seemed at first.Sure, having a 15mm “primary” camera might seem unconventional (and it is), but that’s only so you can also have an ultra-wide-angle lens in the mix - many people seem to like those. Of course, the focal lengths can vary, but I’ve gone with the 15-30-60-90-120mm system as it looks fairly practical. Of course, things are much easier said than done, as implementing this single-camera system will take extreme processing power - remember, the (imaginary) phone needs to perform sensor-cropping in real time, which would also apply video.