Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Galaxy S23 Ultra update may improve night time photography

Samsung Software updates
@press4k
Galaxy S23 Ultra update may improve night time photography
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra was (and is) an excellent phone on release, no doubt about it. That new 200 MP sensor for the main camera brought us the capability to take highly detailed RAW photos and also improved night time performance. In Night Mode, the phone will bin the pixels in clusters of 16, giving you 12 MP pictures taken with extra-large pixels capable of collecting more light.

We already noted that the night photos look more natural than from the Galaxy S22 Ultra (which was excellent in its own right). Now, it seems Samsung is working on further tuning that challenging nighttime performance for its cameras.



Leakster IceUniverse believes so as he has, apparently, been in contact with a beta build of an upcoming update.

Can Samsung squeeze out better performance out of that 200 MP sensors? Maybe, maybe not. We wouldn't be surprised if the improvements try to tackle the performances of the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. These struggle more with dark scenes, due to their physical limitations (they are still OK, but nowhere near that main camera).

As far as when we could expect such an update to come out — we can't be certain. But there's no rush — we are enjoying the S23 Ultra camera as it is and we'd rather have Samsung take its time before tinkering with it.

Weird time we live in — when the hardware camera in your pocket can suddenly change the way it performs due to an update that it receives wirelessly (and, depending on your settings, without even asking).

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Next Pixel Feature Drop will bring back a feature that was removed on purpose in March
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 Ultra update may improve night time photography
Galaxy S23 Ultra update may improve night time photography
These are ALL of the Google Pixel Fold specs, features, dimensions, and tidbits
These are ALL of the Google Pixel Fold specs, features, dimensions, and tidbits
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to topple Apple's processors?
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to topple Apple's processors?
Legendary HTC prepping to launch a new premium phone?
Legendary HTC prepping to launch a new premium phone?
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Vote now: Do you consider bezels around the screen when buying a smartphone?
Vote now: Do you consider bezels around the screen when buying a smartphone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless