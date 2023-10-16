Amazon currently has a bonkers discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the king of all Android phones

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably the best Android phone money can buy right now. The phone packs ultra-top-tier specs, making it a perfect choice for a power user; however, it also has an ultra-big price tag you'll have to pay in order to carry this beauty in your pocket.

Fortunately for you, Amazon is currently offering the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a sweet 17% price cut, allowing you to save $200 on this awesome smartphone. And if you need more storage space, you can get the 512GB model for $200 off its price on Amazon instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage space for $200 less from Amazon. The phone has amazing performance and is a real bargain.
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Phantom Black with 512GB of storage space for $200 less from Amazon. The phone has incredible performance and is a real bargain.
$200 off (14%)
$1179 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon


Packed with 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can deal with everything you throw its way. The phone can run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without even breaking a sweat.

The photographer inside you will be happy to learn that Samsung's current top-of-the-line phone also takes gorgeous photos. So your selfies and landscape images will look incredible. Additionally, the 200 MP main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and the 12 MP selfie shooter can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

Of course, we just can't miss mentioning the Galaxy S23 Ultra's biggest feature: its built-in S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush if you have an inner artist inside you as well.

You just can't go wrong by getting a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Furthermore, it will be a shame if you don't snatch one right now while you can save $200. Therefore, you should definitely tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discounted price while the offer is still available.

