The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart

Yesterday, Samsung announced its brand-new, cutting-edge smartphone series – the Galaxy S24 lineup. We all know what this means, right – plenty of awesome deals on the Galaxy S23 models! By the way, if you’re eyeing the Galaxy S23, now’s definitely the time to get one. How so? Well, the 256GB model is seeing a gigantic $244 discount at Walmart, making it irresistibly affordable.

This smartphone enjoyed plenty of attention during the Black Friday festivities. However, once the shopping craze was over, discounts on not just the vanilla model but, in fact, on the entire series slowly disappeared from the online stage. That’s what makes this current promo on Walmart all the more exciting!

The Galaxy S23 with 256GB is $244 off at Walmart

You can now treat yourself to the incredible Galaxy S23 with plenty of built-in storage space (256GB, to be exact) at an incredible price! Right now, this smartphone can be yours at $244 off, making it a real bargain for Samsung Galaxy fans. Get yours now and save big.
$244 off (26%)
$690
$934 45
Buy at Walmart


Albeit the vanilla member of its family, the Galaxy S23 is among the best Android phones. With its beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, this handset gives you impressively vivid colors. It has impressive peak brightness, too, making it easy to use even under the blazing sun.

With its incredible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Galaxy phone has plenty of horsepower for just about anything you think of. This processor remains highly powerful in 2024, meaning you should expect top-notch performance from this device.

The camera system is no less impressive. You get a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional incredible photos. On the front, Samsung added a 12MP selfie camera that records 4K videos at 60fps. With 256GB of built-in storage space, this puppy has plenty of space for all your photos and videos.

On the battery front, this smartphone stands out as a dependable device. Its 3,900mAh battery should last about eight hours of video streaming. Additionally, the smartphone will receive support for another four years, meaning it should be good until 2028.

