True Samsung fans can now snatch the awesome Galaxy S23 Fan Edition with a sweet discount on Amazon

Powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, thedelivers flagship performance at a way lower price. The phone has enough firepower to run demanding games and heavy apps, letting you enjoy titles such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any hiccups.Moving on to the cameras, thepacks a 50 MP main shooter and a 10 MP selfie snapper. The former can shoot videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can do the same but at up to 4K at 60fps. Additionally, the cameras take good-looking photos, so you will look great in both your videos and still shots.In terms of battery life, thecomes equipped with a 4500 mAh power cell, which should be able to last you a whole day on a single charge. Moreover, the handset supports up to 15W wireless and 25W wired charging, which takes about 90 minutes to fill the tank.With top-tier performance, good cameras, decent battery life, and all that available at a budget-friendly price — especially now — theis a real bargain for money. Just be sure to get one now while it's enjoying that sweet $100 discount on Amazon since it would be a shame if you missed out on this awesome opportunity to snag this bad boy for less.