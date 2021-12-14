Notification Center

Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 series display resolutions tipped online: no display upgrade?

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra display resolutions leak online: no display upgrade this year?
As the end of the year approaches, the hype and leaks for the Galaxy S22 series are now piling up, and we see more and more information online enhancing the picture of what we should expect when the three flagship phones are released. Now, reputable leaker IceUniverse has something to say about the displays of the three phones.

Galaxy S22 Note (or Ultra), Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 display resolutions tipped online


IceUniverse has a reputation for giving accurate information on leaks, and this time, the reputable tipster has published what the display resolutions of the three phones are most likely going to be.

He stated the mighty and powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note as most recent rumors suggest) will come with a 3088x1440 resolution and a 19.3:9 ratio. The smaller-sized Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are reportedly coming with a 2340x1080 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. He doesn't mention anything about pixel density at this time.

To set these numbers in perspective, let's see what the predecessors brought this year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with 3200 x 1440 pixels in a 20:9 ratio, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21+ came with 2400 x 1080 pixels and the same 20:9 ratio. As we can see from the numbers, things aren't looking like a big upgrade for the S22 series. If anything, the aspect ratio is slightly less tall than the S22 series predecessor.



Recently, we reported on some dummy units that also leaked online, showcasing how the three models from the lineup might look like.

