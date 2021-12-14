Galaxy S22 series display resolutions tipped online: no display upgrade?0
Galaxy S22 Note (or Ultra), Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 display resolutions tipped online
IceUniverse has a reputation for giving accurate information on leaks, and this time, the reputable tipster has published what the display resolutions of the three phones are most likely going to be.
He stated the mighty and powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note as most recent rumors suggest) will come with a 3088x1440 resolution and a 19.3:9 ratio. The smaller-sized Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are reportedly coming with a 2340x1080 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. He doesn't mention anything about pixel density at this time.
S22 Ultra 3088x1440 19.3：9— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 13, 2021
S22/S22+ 2340x1080 19.5：9 pic.twitter.com/yzp14rvP9l