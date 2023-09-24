Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing smartphone, but if you want to get a high-end Galaxy S phone with a built-in stylus for less, we suggest you change your focus to the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead.

At the moment, Amazon has the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black on sale with a huge 37% discount. This means you can now grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage space for a whopping $521 OFF, which is just incredible.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB): Save $522!

Get the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $522 OFF its usual price from Amazon! The phone has great performance, takes beautiful photos, and even sports its own stylus.
$522 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


Being Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has incredible performance thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. So, you should be able to play heavy games without any issues on your new, fancy Galaxy phone.

Additionally, the phone sports a huge 108 MP main camera that can record videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 40 MP selfie snapper that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, you will look awesome in both your selfies and your videos.

Of course, the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that it comes with its own built-in S Pen, which can be used for faster note-taking since you will write as if you were writing on a piece of paper. The S Pen can even be used as a digital painting brush, allowing your inner artist to shine.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was an amazing phone when it was brand new, and it still is, even though it is a slightly older model. Furthermore, Amazon's current $521 discount makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB a total bargain. However, we don't know how long the deal will stay active, so you should probably tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB at a discounted price right now while you still can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro price leaked straight from Google and it's a mix of good and bad news
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro price leaked straight from Google and it's a mix of good and bad news
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
Lower standards for A17 Pro could be behind iPhone 15 Pro thermal throttling issues
Lower standards for A17 Pro could be behind iPhone 15 Pro thermal throttling issues
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now $200 off on Amazon and is a real bargain
This exciting Xiaomi 12T deal is still up and running at Amazon UK
This exciting Xiaomi 12T deal is still up and running at Amazon UK
Source tells tipster to expect 120Hz ProMotion displays for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models
Source tells tipster to expect 120Hz ProMotion displays for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless