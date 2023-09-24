The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage can now be yours for $521 less on Amazon
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is an amazing smartphone, but if you want to get a high-end Galaxy S phone with a built-in stylus for less, we suggest you change your focus to the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead.
At the moment, Amazon has the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black on sale with a huge 37% discount. This means you can now grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of storage space for a whopping $521 OFF, which is just incredible.
Being Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has incredible performance thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. So, you should be able to play heavy games without any issues on your new, fancy Galaxy phone.
Additionally, the phone sports a huge 108 MP main camera that can record videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 40 MP selfie snapper that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps. In other words, you will look awesome in both your selfies and your videos.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was an amazing phone when it was brand new, and it still is, even though it is a slightly older model. Furthermore, Amazon's current $521 discount makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB a total bargain. However, we don't know how long the deal will stay active, so you should probably tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB at a discounted price right now while you still can.
Of course, the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that it comes with its own built-in S Pen, which can be used for faster note-taking since you will write as if you were writing on a piece of paper. The S Pen can even be used as a digital painting brush, allowing your inner artist to shine.
