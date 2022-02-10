 Galaxy S22 collabs with TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat to integrate best camera features - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Samsung Camera

Galaxy S22 collabs with TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat to integrate best camera features

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S22 flagship camera features are coming to these 3 apps
Wednesday's official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 brought much excitement to the mobile tech world, and the hype doesn't seem to be dwindling down in the least for the time being. One of Samsung's much-anticipated revelations was the new camera hardware and features, including the new "Nightography" night photography capabilities.

Along with the new camera technology, Samsung has also announced its collaboration with three mainstream social media apps, making its exclusive camera features directly accessible from within their user interface. The three lucky apps are named as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, said Samsung (via Android Headlines).

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB S22+ w/ $200 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$700 off (67%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1049 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

256GB S22 w/ $150 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$650 off (76%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$849 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Until now, use of Samsung's flagship camera features has been exclusively accessible from Samsung's own in-house Camera app. If users wanted to publish a photo in Portrait Mode on social media, previously, they would have to take it using the Camera app first, and then upload it to their respective profile.

The only camera features accessible from within Instagram and other platforms previously, was the plain old regular cameras, as well as a no-frills video recording option.


When you think about it, it's a bit surprising that it took Samsung this long to come up with such an ultra-convenient integration. People upload billions of photos on social media every day, so it makes sense to integrate the best device camera perks into some of the most popular apps.

With Samsung's new partnership with TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, users can now take Portrait Mode photos directly from the apps, as well as take advantage of improved AI-enhanced HDR, autofocus, and digital image stabilization when streaming or publishing videos on these apps.

For the record, Portrait Mode uses artificial intelligence algorithms to recognize the person or people that are the highlight in the photo, and smartly blur the background behind them.

The other features are the more subtle improvements that Samsung brought to the new powerhouses that are the S22 models, capable of enhancing your video even while you are creating it. 

As Samsung announced, AI algorithms have been "boosted across the board, resulting in better HDR video footage, balancing those bright skies and those shadowy areas for a more even-looking shot overall. The AI also promises better auto focus and lower noise, particularly at night."


Samsung's partnership is exclusive to Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat so far


While Samsung is officially bringing these flagship camera features to the social media apps listed above, it hasn't announced support for any other third-party apps. So for now, only the aforementioned apps can take advantage of the fresh new camera features—which, mind you, require some serious hardware to work properly, such as the Galaxy S22 family offers.

As Android Headlines mentions, it would certainly be nice if Samsung eventually extends full access to its flagship camera functionalities to other apps, in the form of APIs made available to developers of photography apps. However, Samsung hasn't said a word about this yet—and, after all, it only took so many years to reach this milestone. Although, with Samsung, we never know.

You can read all about the rest of the new camera upgrades and perks that Samsung brought to the S22 series this year in our in-depth review video. And as soon as we can, we'll add a comprehensive album of photos so you can see just how well the new cameras fare against their predecessors.


You may also want to read:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
58%off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
50%off $500 Special Samsung $750off $300 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
63%off $300 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special AT&T $700off $150 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits a truly irresistible price point with 1-year warranty
These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon
by Alan Friedman,  3
These non-Pixel phones will get this colorful Android 12 feature soon
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless