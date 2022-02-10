Galaxy S22 collabs with TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat to integrate best camera features

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Wednesday's official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 brought much excitement to the mobile tech world, and the hype doesn't seem to be dwindling down in the least for the time being. One of Samsung's much-anticipated revelations was the new camera hardware and features, including the new "Nightography" night photography capabilities.





Android Headlines Along with the new camera technology, Samsung has also announced its collaboration with three mainstream social media apps, making its exclusive camera features directly accessible from within their user interface. The three lucky apps are named as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, said Samsung (via).





Until now, use of Samsung's flagship camera features has been exclusively accessible from Samsung's own in-house Camera app. If users wanted to publish a photo in Portrait Mode on social media, previously, they would have to take it using the Camera app first, and then upload it to their respective profile.





The only camera features accessible from within Instagram and other platforms previously, was the plain old regular cameras, as well as a no-frills video recording option.









When you think about it, it's a bit surprising that it took Samsung this long to come up with such an ultra-convenient integration. People upload billions of photos on social media every day, so it makes sense to integrate the best device camera perks into some of the most popular apps.





With Samsung's new partnership with TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, users can now take Portrait Mode photos directly from the apps, as well as take advantage of improved AI-enhanced HDR, autofocus, and digital image stabilization when streaming or publishing videos on these apps.





For the record, Portrait Mode uses artificial intelligence algorithms to recognize the person or people that are the highlight in the photo, and smartly blur the background behind them.





The other features are the more subtle improvements that Samsung brought to the new powerhouses that are the S22 models, capable of enhancing your video even while you are creating it.





As Samsung announced, AI algorithms have been "boosted across the board, resulting in better HDR video footage, balancing those bright skies and those shadowy areas for a more even-looking shot overall. The AI also promises better auto focus and lower noise, particularly at night."









Samsung's partnership is exclusive to Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat so far





While Samsung is officially bringing these flagship camera features to the social media apps listed above, it hasn't announced support for any other third-party apps. So for now, only the aforementioned apps can take advantage of the fresh new camera features—which, mind you, require some serious hardware to work properly, such as the Galaxy S22 family offers.





As Android Headlines mentions, it would certainly be nice if Samsung eventually extends full access to its flagship camera functionalities to other apps, in the form of APIs made available to developers of photography apps. However, Samsung hasn't said a word about this yet—and, after all, it only took so many years to reach this milestone. Although, with Samsung, we never know.













You can read all about the rest of the new camera upgrades and perks that Samsung brought to the S22 series this year in our in-depth review video. And as soon as we can, we'll add a comprehensive album of photos so you can see just how well the new cameras fare against their predecessors.