Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions





At 120Hz, scrolling will be smoother and game animations will redraw quickly. At that refresh rate, the screen updates at 120 frames per second. But as you might imagine, a faster refresh rate means a lower battery life which is why Samsung has equipped the new handsets with larger capacity batteries. The Galaxy S20 will come with a 4000mAh battery rising to 4500mAh for the Galaxy S20+ and 5000mAh for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Another pair of phones that are expected to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate are the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. A leaked screenshot of the former shows that OnePlus will offer three options on these units : 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz. As far as we know, the Galaxy S20 series will have just 60Hz and 120Hz settings. Once you get used to a faster refresh rate, it is hard to return to 60Hz.

The Galaxy Z Flip will lock at 90 degrees and 180 degrees







Almost like a real human family, it appears that the middle child will be the forgotten one in the Galaxy S20 family. We have seen plenty of interest in the beastly Galaxy S20 Ultra with its huge 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 12GB of memory and 128GB/512GB of storage. It also will feature "Space Zoom," a 100x hybrid zoom that employs a 48MP periscope telephoto system that delivers 10x optical zoom. It isn't known whether members of the U.S. Space Force will be required to carry a phone with Space Zoom.









We've also seen messages from consumers interested in the Galaxy S20, not just because of the lower price but also because of the smaller 6.2 -inch display. That makes the phone less of a handful and because of the way math works, the screen on this model will have the highest pixels per inch (PPI) total of the trio, 563. The middle child, the Galaxy S20+, will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. Both of these phones will come with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage.





We expect to see Samsung taking reservations on its new flagships right after they are introduced on February 11th. On March 13th the new models could be released . As we get closer to the Samsung Unpacked event next month, we should see an exponential rise in leaks so keep checking in.





Weinbach also disseminated some tweets about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. He says that the device will lock into two positions, 90 degrees and 180 degrees. At 90 degrees, the bottom part of the phone can be employed as a kickstand and the Camera app and video chat app Duo will use just the top half of the phone. Check out the GIF that was embedded in one of Weinbach's tweets found at the bottom of this page.







The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and should feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. We could see a 12MP rear camera, a 10MP front-facing camera and a battery in the range of 3300-3500mAh. With 12GB of memory and perhaps as much as 256GB of storage inside, rumors call for the Galaxy Z Flip to be priced south of $1,000, perhaps as low as $800.





There is one last piece of Galaxy Z Flip info from Weinbach. If you're on a call using the Galaxy Z Flip and you shut the display, the call will end immediately.

