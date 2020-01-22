Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions
Thanks to some new tweets from XDA's Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), we now have some information related to the phones that are going to be unveiled on February 11. That includes the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip. Let's start with Sammy's first-half flagships. Weinbach says that by default, the Galaxy S20 line will be set at a refresh rate of 60Hz. That is the traditional rate for smartphones and Galaxy S20 models will be able to double that refresh rate at the user's discretion.
The Galaxy Z Flip will lock at 90 degrees and 180 degrees
We've also seen messages from consumers interested in the Galaxy S20, not just because of the lower price but also because of the smaller 6.2-inch display. That makes the phone less of a handful and because of the way math works, the screen on this model will have the highest pixels per inch (PPI) total of the trio, 563. The middle child, the Galaxy S20+, will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. Both of these phones will come with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage.
We expect to see Samsung taking reservations on its new flagships right after they are introduced on February 11th. On March 13th the new models could be released. As we get closer to the Samsung Unpacked event next month, we should see an exponential rise in leaks so keep checking in.
Weinbach also disseminated some tweets about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. He says that the device will lock into two positions, 90 degrees and 180 degrees. At 90 degrees, the bottom part of the phone can be employed as a kickstand and the Camera app and video chat app Duo will use just the top half of the phone. Check out the GIF that was embedded in one of Weinbach's tweets found at the bottom of this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and should feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. We could see a 12MP rear camera, a 10MP front-facing camera and a battery in the range of 3300-3500mAh. With 12GB of memory and perhaps as much as 256GB of storage inside, rumors call for the Galaxy Z Flip to be priced south of $1,000, perhaps as low as $800.
There is one last piece of Galaxy Z Flip info from Weinbach. If you're on a call using the Galaxy Z Flip and you shut the display, the call will end immediately.
Basically, it locks into this position and more than just the camera will be supported pic.twitter.com/nmD8sraRx2— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020
