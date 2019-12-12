Galaxy S11's release date, PRO video mode tipped









Director’s View will be recording from all cameras at once, similar to what Huawei does with the P30 Pro , while the other trademarks are anyone's guess at this point, save for the Space Zoom feature that may mean at least 50x hybrid magnification, potentially up to 100x shenanigans









To those, we now have to add a Pro video mode, as found in a software string that evidently will allow you to " take control of your videos " and " set the exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO sensitivity manually ."





The Galaxy S11 will come with a Video Pro mode.



" Pro video

Take control of your videos. Set the exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO sensitivity manually. " — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) 12 декември 2019 г.











Something similar is present on high-end LG and Sony phones, so we are curious to compare those with Samsung's implementation. The moral of the story? With great camera and a much better battery life, the S11 series is shaping up to be a hit whenever it lands in the spring.





Galaxy S11 release date





Samsung has been scheduling its Unpacked events around the Galaxy S and Note families like clockwork lately, so we can reasonably assume when the S11 will launch in earnest. If we follow this year's Friday release schedule, the S11 family should be announced between February 11-18, depending on whose tip you want to believe, and unleashed on our unsuspecting heads on Friday, March 6, or earlier.





The February 18th mark, however, just got a second mention by tipster Ice Universe, so we'd wager to guess that Samsung will be sending out invitations for its Unpacked event on this date early in the new year.



