Galaxy S11's release date, PRO video mode tipped

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 12, 2019, 7:26 AM
Samsung's supposedly amazing Galaxy S11 camera kit keeps adding features to the already impressive rumored hardware via trademarks. It is expected that the S11 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and at least 5x zoom abilities, and those will be put to good use, apparently.

The company already trademarked a massive amount of new terminology around the up to 8K video recording abilities, such as the Director's View, Single Take and Video Spin camera features that added to the Space Zoom one before them. 

Director’s View will be recording from all cameras at once, similar to what Huawei does with the P30 Pro, while the other trademarks are anyone's guess at this point, save for the Space Zoom feature that may mean at least 50x hybrid magnification, potentially up to 100x shenanigans.


To those, we now have to add a Pro video mode, as found in a software string that evidently will allow you to "take control of your videos" and "set the exposure, shutter speed, color tone, and ISO sensitivity manually." 




Something similar is present on high-end LG and Sony phones, so we are curious to compare those with Samsung's implementation. The moral of the story? With great camera and a much better battery life, the S11 series is shaping up to be a hit whenever it lands in the spring. 

Galaxy S11 release date


Samsung has been scheduling its Unpacked events around the Galaxy S and Note families like clockwork lately, so we can reasonably assume when the S11 will launch in earnest. If we follow this year's Friday release schedule, the S11 family should be announced between February 11-18, depending on whose tip you want to believe, and unleashed on our unsuspecting heads on Friday, March 6, or earlier.

The February 18th mark, however, just got a second mention by tipster Ice Universe, so we'd wager to guess that Samsung will be sending out invitations for its Unpacked event on this date early in the new year. 



Since a drastic design rework is not expected, starting prices should be ranging from $799-$1199 depending on the model and the 5G connectivity situation. If we add the "Bright Night" to the "Space Zoom" and "PRO Video" camera features, then tack on huge batteries and a refined Note 10-style design, it may all be worth it, what do you think?

