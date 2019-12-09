The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
In these days of ubiquitous all-screen metal-and-glass bodies, the camera and battery endurance are arguably the two main differences between forgettable and outstanding phones, and Samsung may have realized it risks falling a bit behind.
Thus, Samsung is widely expected to catch up and even surpass everyone by using a 108MP sensor with record high resolution for some inventive pixel-aggregation, cropping and hybrid zooming features that will match the 50x zoom that Chinese phone makers already market with, and then some.
Some people have misunderstood. Samsung does not use ISOCELL Bright HMX, but new CMOS with the same sensor size. Don't think that all 108MP sensors are HMX.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2019
The first one was developed in partnership with Xiaomi, and landed in its Mi Note 10 phone that we took for a spin a few days ago, and found to be a bit underwhelming when it comes to image sharpness and camera speed.
It's a king of captured detail, though, as can be expected, and Samsung is allegedly planning to use a tailored version of the 108MP sensor for its S11 series, that will be exclusive to it, and eventually surpass the one on the Mi Note 10 in quality.
When we add the eventually superior camera software and the rumored 48MP telephoto camera that the S11 is expected to sport, we can't wait to see what the future of mobile photography will bring.
As if to corroborate the exceptional S11 series camera story, an alleged test mule case with the phone inside has leaked out, and there is indeed a huge camera isle that can be seen on the back, matching the leaked CAD renders to the lens.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):