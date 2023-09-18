Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Samsung's upcoming smart ring has a name and a release time frame
Rumors about Samsung’s new smart ring emerged many months ago, but the South Korean company is still mum on its new project. Its first-ever smart ring, the wearable device is no longer expected to be released in 2023, as Samsung reportedly has much bigger plans for the health-oriented product.

Based on the most recent Galaxy Wearable app, the wearable device will indeed be called the “Galaxy Ring.” After decompiling the latest version of Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app, the folks at 9to5google have found evidence about the product’s name, which is exactly the same that was trademarked in March.

Along with what appears to be the smart ring’s official name, users on a Korean forum also found a sketch of the ring in the updated version of the Galaxy Wearable app.

Finally, the app also confirms that the Galaxy Ring will be introduced sometime in 2024. According to reliable leakster Ice Universe, the smart ring will be the star of Samsung’s next Unpacked event, which implies that the South Korean company has high hopes for this specific product.

The first important reports about Samsung’s Galaxy Ring date from July 2023 when TheElec reported that the smart device will use circuit boards made by Japan’s Meiko.

The report mentions that printed circuits are the first to be ordered in case of a new product, followed by the components that go on them. However, nothing else is known beyond that, at least when it comes to technical specifications.

What we do know is that Samsung’s Galaxy Ring will be a health-oriented smart ring that will presumably provide very accurate measurements. The smart ring can easily complement a smartwatch, which usually does the same thing, because it should be more accurate due to the fact that it’s more tightly bound to the wearer’s body.
