– Designer LaQuan Smith on the Galaxy Ring , August 2024





Well, the Samsung sleepwear just had to materialize at a point in time. I'm just wondering what Apple's answer to this is going to be. Probably the iSwimsuit Pro?

Also, Smith used theto design the sleepwear sets, utilizing its large screen and stylus to sketch designs and review sleep data collected by thein the Samsung Health app. He also used the device to communicate with partners and gather inspiration.LaQuan Smith described theas an incredibly helpful creative tool in his design process. He noted that the device's large screen and S Pen allowed him to easily sketch out designs and use the Circle to Search feature whenever he found inspiration he wanted to explore further. Smith also highlighted the AI translation features, saying they were a game changer for communicating and coordinating with partners and vendors around the world.The sleepwear collection will be available for purchase after the runway show. Each item will include a hangtag with a QR code, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s experience with theand its influence on the designs.