You can go to bed with the Galaxy Ring in this Galaxy Ring-inspired sleepwear that's to debut at the NY Fashion Week

If you think the Galaxy Z Fold 6, or the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the perfect companion for your Galaxy Ring, well, think again.

Actually, it's… sleepwear ensembles.

Samsung is collaborating with designer LaQuan Smith to introduce a new line of sleepwear at New York Fashion Week, inspired by the design and sleep features of the new Galaxy Ring.

The collection is called Lucid Dream by Laquan Smith | Samsung and will feature four pieces – two for men and two for women. The designs blend sleepwear and daywear, reflecting the 24/7 usability of the Galaxy Ring, Samsung informs us.

These sleepwear pieces and the Galaxy Ring will be showcased in LaQuan Smith’s runway show on September 9, 2024, as part of his Spring/Summer ’25 collection at New York Fashion Week. Leading up to the event, Smith has been using the Galaxy Ring to monitor his health and wellness.



Galaxy Ring looks like luxury jewelry, but there’s more than meets the eye. Spending time with the Galaxy Ring showed me how important sleep is to my creative inspiration, my dreams often inspire my designs. I was able to learn more about my own sleep and wellness habits, and time and again I found myself delving into the idea that fashion can be an inspiration for so many other passions – your health, your aesthetics, and connecting with who you are in a more profound sense.

– Designer LaQuan Smith on the Galaxy Ring, August 2024

Also, Smith used the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to design the sleepwear sets, utilizing its large screen and stylus to sketch designs and review sleep data collected by the Galaxy Ring in the Samsung Health app. He also used the device to communicate with partners and gather inspiration.

LaQuan Smith described the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as an incredibly helpful creative tool in his design process. He noted that the device's large screen and S Pen allowed him to easily sketch out designs and use the Circle to Search feature whenever he found inspiration he wanted to explore further. Smith also highlighted the AI translation features, saying they were a game changer for communicating and coordinating with partners and vendors around the world.

The sleepwear collection will be available for purchase after the runway show. Each item will include a hangtag with a QR code, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s experience with the Galaxy Ring and its influence on the designs.

Well, the Samsung sleepwear just had to materialize at a point in time. I'm just wondering what Apple's answer to this is going to be. Probably the iSwimsuit Pro?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

