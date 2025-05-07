New limited-time Amazon sale knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under $190
Looking to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a new high-end pair of wireless earbuds? Amazon is the place to visit! For a limited time, the e-commerce giant lets you save 24% on the brand's latest pro-grade Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That brings the ~$250 earbuds down under the $190 mark, an asking price we rarely see on Amazon.
While Woot sold these fellas for $120+ off their original price many times, the merchant offered an international version with a 90-day warranty. Amazon, on the other hand, lets you save on the US model with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, giving you more peace of mind.
Out of the box, the earbuds deliver punchy bass, crispy highs, and detailed mids. The soundstage is wide, and most music genres sound fantastic. That said, users seeking less bass might have to tone down the low end via the EQ settings.
As for battery life, you can expect these buddies to last up to six hours per charge or up to 26 hours with the charging case. If you don't use the ANC feature, you can get up to seven hours of listening time per charge or 30 hours with the case.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a fantastic pick for music lovers — especially those in the Samsung ecosystem. If you've been waiting for a solid discount, Amazon's latest limited-time deal is the perfect chance to grab a pair at a far more reasonable price.
But are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro worth it? Absolutely. They feature an upgraded design and are even more comfortable to wear for longer periods than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On top of that, they support multiple listening codecs, including Samsung's lossless 24-bit Seamless Codec. When paired with a Samsung phone, they deliver richer, more detailed sound.
What about their ANC performance? It's good, but not the best out there. While testing them (see our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review), we discovered some sounds — like keyboard clacking — still come through but are quickly drowned out when you play music at any volume. The earbuds' transparency mode sounds quite realistic, so at least that's good news.
