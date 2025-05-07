Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

New limited-time Amazon sale knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under $190

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro placed on a white table inside their charging case.
Looking to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a new high-end pair of wireless earbuds? Amazon is the place to visit! For a limited time, the e-commerce giant lets you save 24% on the brand's latest pro-grade Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That brings the ~$250 earbuds down under the $190 mark, an asking price we rarely see on Amazon.

Save 24% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro!

$60 off (24%)
For a limited time, Amazon lets you get Samsung's latest pro-grade earbuds at a much cheaper price. The earbuds are down by 24% in both colorways, giving you excellent sound and premium comfort at a more affordable price. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

While Woot sold these fellas for $120+ off their original price many times, the merchant offered an international version with a 90-day warranty. Amazon, on the other hand, lets you save on the US model with a two-year manufacturer's warranty, giving you more peace of mind.

But are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro worth it? Absolutely. They feature an upgraded design and are even more comfortable to wear for longer periods than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On top of that, they support multiple listening codecs, including Samsung's lossless 24-bit Seamless Codec. When paired with a Samsung phone, they deliver richer, more detailed sound.

Out of the box, the earbuds deliver punchy bass, crispy highs, and detailed mids. The soundstage is wide, and most music genres sound fantastic. That said, users seeking less bass might have to tone down the low end via the EQ settings.

What about their ANC performance? It's good, but not the best out there. While testing them (see our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review), we discovered some sounds — like keyboard clacking — still come through but are quickly drowned out when you play music at any volume. The earbuds' transparency mode sounds quite realistic, so at least that's good news.

As for battery life, you can expect these buddies to last up to six hours per charge or up to 26 hours with the charging case. If you don't use the ANC feature, you can get up to seven hours of listening time per charge or 30 hours with the case.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a fantastic pick for music lovers — especially those in the Samsung ecosystem. If you've been waiting for a solid discount, Amazon's latest limited-time deal is the perfect chance to grab a pair at a far more reasonable price.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
63 stories
07 May, 2025
New limited-time Amazon sale knocks the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro under $190
28 Apr, 2025
Amazon is selling the surprisingly advanced Galaxy Buds FE at their lowest price in a long time
06 Apr, 2025
Amazon is selling the premium noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at an unbeatable discount
28 Mar, 2025
The unconventional Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back in the limelight at an unbeatable price
27 Mar, 2025
Samsung's surprisingly premium Galaxy Buds FE are shockingly affordable for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless