Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, making it even better value than usual

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
One of the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10+, is sweetly discounted on Amazon, offering even more value than usual. The retailer is selling the 512GB version of this powerful slate at a $149 discount, letting you get one in Moonstone Gray for south of $972.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 512GB, Moonstone Gray: Save $149!

$149 off (13%)
The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB of storage is on sale at a $149 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $972. Being one of Samsung's latest tablets, this device features a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, offering top-notch performance. It also has a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution. It's great for work and entertainment, so act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


We understand that $972 is still a far cry from affordable. However, we're talking about one of Samsung's latest top-tier slates, meaning the Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be cheap, but it offers a lot to justify its hefty price.

With an extremely powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, our friend here delivers insane performance and can run demanding tasks and games without even breaking a sweat. This makes it an excellent option for anyone in the market for a workhorse tablet.

As a premium device, it also comes with a beautiful display. Its 12.4-inch AMOLED screen has a crisp 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. It delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors, especially when streaming content in HDR10+ format. It's also excellent for gaming, thanks to its firepower and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

So, with its high-end processor and stunning display, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is not only great for work, but it can easily become your new go-to entertainment device. Attach a keyboard to it, and it can even replace your laptop. Not to mention that it comes with an included S Pen for faster note-taking.

Therefore, we highly advise you not to hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB of storage at a discounted price now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless