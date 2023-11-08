Best Buy's Deal of the Day lands the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year, online retailers are treating us to some incredible early Black Friday offers. Whether you need a new Lenovo Tab on the cheap or a Motorola smartphone, merchants seem to have something to offer just about every bargain hunter. Today, we’re treated to yet another smashing deal, this time on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These are now discounted by a rare $60 on Best Buy.
The rare Best Buy deal lands the US version of these amazing earbuds at a truly affordable price. For your investment of $169.99, you get your hands on one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In case you’re looking for a different brand, feel free to browse the many Black Friday deals on wireless headphones that are up for grabs online.
The Samsung earbuds don’t disappoint with their sound performance, either. They provide balanced sound out of the box. You can hear the lows distinctively, and the bass frequencies are emphasized just about enough. In case you’re not all about that bass (pun intended), you can easily tweak the sound to your liking via the EQ settings.
On the battery front, you can expect each earbud to last about five hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC on, giving you plenty of juice for your working day. Turning ANC Mode off gives you an extra up to three hours of playtime, and the charging case helps extend total playtime to up to 29 hours without ANC.
Keep in mind that this is one of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, meaning you have less than 24 hours to get yourself a pair. As if the chance to save 26% on these incredible earbuds isn’t enough, you can trade in a similar device to get extra savings. Alternatively, you can get the US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon, but be prepared to pay a slightly higher price.
With impressive ANC for their price bracket, these earbuds are quite capable of keeping unwanted noises at bay. There’s integrated Ambient Sound Mode, which allows you to hear what’s going on around you and engage with your surroundings.
