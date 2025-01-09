Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Galaxy A56 renders suggest difference with this Galaxy S25 design trend

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Galaxy A56 render in pink.
Galaxy A56 5G render. | Image source — OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Chinese regulatory authority TENAA is now giving us our first real look at the upcoming Galaxy A56 mid-ranger. The recent leak shows the phone from both front and back, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung has planned for it. The back, in particular, is a nice surprise, with a design that brings nostalgic vibes of the Galaxy Note 10, though it looks more refined.

This approach is quite different from what the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones are rumored to sport, ready to get announced on January 22. On the premium phones, Samsung is keeping each camera lens separate, while the Galaxy A56 would rock a camera bump that's surrounded by a thin line, reminiscent of the Note 10.

The Galaxy A56 has what looks like a metal frame, which is something its predecessor also had, so not a big surprise here. The bezels surrounding the display have not been upgraded since the Galaxy A55 and appear the same, which is slightly disappointing.



However, the back of it manages to look more premium than most devices in its price range.

What this leak doesn't show us is the color exactly. It seems the device is rocking a dark blue color, but the image is low quality and on top of that, it could be a prototype device. At the moment, it's not certain whether the actual color of the phone will have anything to do with the image.

What are the rumored specs of the Galaxy A56


Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger has been in the rumor mill recently, and we know quite a lot about it already. It's rumored to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chip which should offer faster speeds and also faster GPU – in particular, 37% faster than the previous generation and 20% more efficient. This could make it a better performer when it comes to gaming; however, the chip’s specs when it comes to the new trend, generative AI, remain the same as the predecessor.

Apart from that, the Galaxy A56 is expected to come with faster Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and six or even seven years of software updates, which sets it apart from the crowd of mid-rangers it's set to battle (except the Pixel 8a, which also comes with seven years of software support). Also in the rumors we have flagship-grade fast-charging support.

Recommended Stories
Samsung has not announced the Galaxy A56 launch date just yet. Usually, phones from the A-series are unveiled in the spring, so we can safely expect to officially see the Galaxy A56 in March of this year. It is expected to run One UI 7.0 at launch.

Galaxy A56 rivals to expect this year


The Galaxy A56 will rival phones like the yet-unannounced Pixel 9a, which is expected to be unveiled sometime in May with a flatter design and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera sensor.

Phones like the Nothing Phone 3a would also battle for the mid-range championship with a new telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about a sequel to iPhone SE, the iPhone SE 4. Here, rumors say Apple has planned a big redesign to its 'mid-range' phone, which will look very much like modern iPhones.

The Galaxy A56 seems like a solid mid-range contender with its nostalgic yet modern design, fast charging, and long software support. It has great potential and I'm excited to see how it performs when it hits the market.

