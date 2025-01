Galaxy A56 renders suggest difference with this Galaxy S25 design trend

Galaxy A56 5G render. | Image source — OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Galaxy A56

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy A56

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

What are the rumored specs of the Galaxy A56

Galaxy A56

Recommended Stories

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A56 rivals to expect this year





Galaxy A56 will rival phones like the yet-unannounced



Phones like the Nothing Phone 3a would also battle for the mid-range championship with a new telephoto camera.



Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about a sequel to

Thewill rival phones like the yet-unannounced Pixel 9a , which is expected to be unveiled sometime in May with a flatter design and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 's camera sensor.Phones like the Nothing Phone 3a would also battle for the mid-range championship with a new telephoto camera.Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about a sequel to iPhone SE , the iPhone SE 4 . Here, rumors say Apple has planned a big redesign to its 'mid-range' phone, which will look very much like modern iPhones.





Galaxy A56

Chinese regulatory authority TENAA is now giving us our first real look at the upcoming Galaxy A56 mid-ranger. The recent leak shows the phone from both front and back, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung has planned for it. The back, in particular, is a nice surprise, with a design that brings nostalgic vibes of the Galaxy Note 10, though it looks more refined.This approach is quite different from what the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones are rumored to sport , ready to get announced on January 22 . On the premium phones, Samsung is keeping each camera lens separate, while thewould rock a camera bump that's surrounded by a thin line, reminiscent of the Note 10.Thehas what looks like a metal frame, which is something its predecessor also had, so not a big surprise here. The bezels surrounding the display have not been upgraded since the Galaxy A55 and appear the same, which is slightly disappointing.However, the back of it manages to look more premium than most devices in its price range.What this leak doesn't show us is the color exactly. It seems the device is rocking a dark blue color, but the image is low quality and on top of that, it could be a prototype device. At the moment, it's not certain whether the actual color of the phone will have anything to do with the image.Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger has been in the rumor mill recently, and we know quite a lot about it already. It's rumored to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chip which should offer faster speeds and also faster GPU – in particular, 37% faster than the previous generation and 20% more efficient. This could make it a better performer when it comes to gaming; however, the chip’s specs when it comes to the new trend, generative AI, remain the same as the predecessor.Apart from that, theis expected to come with faster Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and six or even seven years of software updates, which sets it apart from the crowd of mid-rangers it's set to battle (except the Pixel 8a , which also comes with seven years of software support). Also in the rumors we have flagship-grade fast-charging support Samsung has not announced thelaunch date just yet. Usually, phones from the A-series are unveiled in the spring, so we can safely expect to officially see thein March of this year. It is expected to run One UI 7 .0 at launch.Theseems like a solid mid-range contender with its nostalgic yet modern design, fast charging, and long software support. It has great potential and I'm excited to see how it performs when it hits the market.