You might want to wait before updating your Galaxy A55. Here's why:

Allegedly, a recent update finally fixes the fingerprint sensor issue for this Galaxy champ
The feeling of not being able to unlock your phone is one of life's inferior experiences: it's even more frustrating when your brand-new Galaxy smartphone can't be unlocked. That's been the case so far for many Galaxy A55 users. Thanks to a July software update, this might be finally over!


It's interesting to note that the Galaxy A55 didn't make it officially to the US. There's a reason for that and it's called… the Galaxy S23! Yup, believe it or not, Samsung decided to deprive its US customers of the Galaxy A55 in favor of last year's flagship by Sammy.

That's because the Samsung Galaxy S23 can be bought for as low as $534 in the US and the S23 FE is around $549. These prices are too close to what the Galaxy A55 would have cost had it been released in the US (roughly $525).

Okay, back to the fingerprint sensor issue: in our review, as many others have complained about it, we found an issue with the Galaxy A55.

It takes too long for the sensor to recognize your finger, and a good second and a half passes before the phone unlocks. The good news is that it is at least accurate, and we didn't get any misreads during the review period.

--PhoneArena review of the Galaxy A55, 2024

Now, a report from the Samsung-focused Dutch site GalaxyClub reads that a possible solution might've arrived. After not getting updates for an unusually long time the Galaxy A55 has caught up recently. The phone received three updates within a few weeks.

Initially, after the first two updates, there was no mention of a fix for the fingerprint sensor. However, following the latest update in July, several users have reported that the scanner's performance has significantly improved.

It's worth noting that the improvement in the fingerprint sensor's performance might not be solely due to the most recent update. It could be the cumulative effect of the recent updates, or it might be related to the installation process and the subsequent cleanup of cache files.
