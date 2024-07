You might want to wait before updating your Galaxy A55. Here's why:

Galaxy A55

Galaxy S23

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A55

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon



Okay, back to the fingerprint sensor issue: in our review, as many others have complained about it, we found an issue with the Galaxy A55 .





--PhoneArena review of the Galaxy A55 , 2024



Now, a report from the Samsung-focused Dutch site Galaxy A55 has caught up recently. The phone received three updates within a few weeks.



Initially, after the first two updates, there was no mention of a fix for the fingerprint sensor. However, following the latest update in July, several users have reported that the scanner's performance has significantly improved.



It's worth noting that the improvement in the fingerprint sensor's performance might not be solely due to the most recent update. It could be the cumulative effect of the recent updates, or it might be related to the installation process and the subsequent cleanup of cache files. Okay, back to the fingerprint sensor issue: in our review, as many others have complained about it, we found an issue with theNow, a report from the Samsung-focused Dutch site GalaxyClub reads that a possible solution might've arrived. After not getting updates for an unusually long time thehas caught up recently. The phone received three updates within a few weeks.Initially, after the first two updates, there was no mention of a fix for the fingerprint sensor. However, following the latest update in July, several users have reported that the scanner's performance has significantly improved.It's worth noting that the improvement in the fingerprint sensor's performance might not be solely due to the most recent update. It could be the cumulative effect of the recent updates, or it might be related to the installation process and the subsequent cleanup of cache files.

The feeling of not being able to unlock your phone is one of life's inferior experiences: it's even more frustrating when your brand-new Galaxy smartphone can't be unlocked. That's been the case so far for many Galaxy A55 users. Thanks to a July software update, this might be finally over!It's interesting to note that thedidn't make it officially to the US. There's a reason for that and it's called… the! Yup, believe it or not, Samsung decided to deprive its US customers of thein favor of last year's flagship by Sammy.That's because the Samsung Galaxy S23 can be bought for as low as $534 in the US and the S23 FE is around $549. These prices are too close to what thewould have cost had it been released in the US (roughly $525).