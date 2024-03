The Galaxy A55 is not coming to the US because of… the Galaxy S23

Galaxy A55

If we were to compare the Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy A55 specs-wise , there’ll be something for everyone. Some will like the mid-ranger’s 6.6-inch screen, opposed to last year’s vanilla flagship’s 6.1-inch display. Or the bigger battery (5000 mAh vs. 3900 mAh) on the Galaxy A55 However, when things come to the chipset, the Galaxy A55’s Exynos 1480 is simply no match for the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Not to mention other goodies available on the vanilla flagship like wireless charging, a dedicated zoom camera, 8K video recording capabilities, and more.In other words, apart from people who eye the newest technology available, who’d prefer theover the Galaxy S23 Well, those who do not want to spend a ton of money on a 2023 flagship now that we’re fully into 2024.Luckily, there’s no need to choose between the two in the US, as thewon’t make it to the New World. As we’ve reported, Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US, but not the Galaxy A55 5G That’s a twist in Sammy’s strategy, since the Galaxy A54, A53, A52, A51, and A50 were all officially released stateside.Back to the, though: last year’s flagship is the reason that theis not making it to the USA. Android Authority has an official statement from Samsung (something we supposed as well when the news broke out):Per the report, one can get the Samsungfor as low as $534 in the US, while the S23 FE is around $549. These prices are too close to what thewould have cost had it been released in the US (roughly $525).