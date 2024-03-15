Up Next:
The Galaxy A55 is not coming to the US because of… the Galaxy S23
If we were to compare the Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy A55 specs-wise, there’ll be something for everyone. Some will like the mid-ranger’s 6.6-inch screen, opposed to last year’s vanilla flagship’s 6.1-inch display. Or the bigger battery (5000 mAh vs. 3900 mAh) on the Galaxy A55.
However, when things come to the chipset, the Galaxy A55’s Exynos 1480 is simply no match for the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Not to mention other goodies available on the vanilla flagship like wireless charging, a dedicated zoom camera, 8K video recording capabilities, and more.
Well, those who do not want to spend a ton of money on a 2023 flagship now that we’re fully into 2024.
Luckily, there’s no need to choose between the two in the US, as the Galaxy A55 won’t make it to the New World. As we’ve reported, Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US, but not the Galaxy A55 5G.
Back to the Galaxy S23, though: last year’s flagship is the reason that the Galaxy A55 is not making it to the USA.
Android Authority has an official statement from Samsung (something we supposed as well when the news broke out):
Per the report, one can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $534 in the US, while the S23 FE is around $549. These prices are too close to what the Galaxy A55 would have cost had it been released in the US (roughly $525).
However, when things come to the chipset, the Galaxy A55’s Exynos 1480 is simply no match for the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Not to mention other goodies available on the vanilla flagship like wireless charging, a dedicated zoom camera, 8K video recording capabilities, and more.
In other words, apart from people who eye the newest technology available, who’d prefer the Galaxy A55 over the Galaxy S23?
Well, those who do not want to spend a ton of money on a 2023 flagship now that we’re fully into 2024.
Luckily, there’s no need to choose between the two in the US, as the Galaxy A55 won’t make it to the New World. As we’ve reported, Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US, but not the Galaxy A55 5G.
That’s a twist in Sammy’s strategy, since the Galaxy A54, A53, A52, A51, and A50 were all officially released stateside.
Back to the Galaxy S23, though: last year’s flagship is the reason that the Galaxy A55 is not making it to the USA.
Android Authority has an official statement from Samsung (something we supposed as well when the news broke out):
We can confirm that Galaxy A35 5G will be coming to the US market and look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks. While we will not be carrying Galaxy A55 5G at this time, consumers can still take advantage of our Galaxy innovation at great value with Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE.
Per the report, one can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $534 in the US, while the S23 FE is around $549. These prices are too close to what the Galaxy A55 would have cost had it been released in the US (roughly $525).
Things that are NOT allowed: