Get an unlocked Galaxy A54 or a Galaxy A54 bundled with Galaxy Buds Live at a sweet discount from Amazon
Those in the market for a new mid-ranger will be happy to learn that Amazon currently has a sweet deal on one of Samsung's latest mid-range smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A54.
At the moment, the retailer is offering the unlocked 128GB variant of the Galaxy A54 at an 11% discount, which means you can save $50 if you decide to capitalize on this deal. And if you are on the hunt for a new pair of earbuds as well, you can get a Galaxy A54 128GB in a bundle with Galaxy Buds Live for $102 off the bundle's usual price. However, you should act fast because this is a limited-time deal.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, which packs a decent amount of firepower. This version of the phone also comes with 6GB of RAM, which should be completely enough for day-to-day tasks. However, we noticed slight stutters here and there during our time reviewing the phone.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 definitely doesn't disappoint in terms of cameras. Here you will find a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The pictures are nice-looking, which means you will be able to capture those upcoming summer memories in great quality.
So, yeah, the Galaxy A54 may have occasional stuttery performance, but it has awesome battery life and takes gorgeous photos. So if you could live with the stutters you will get from time to time, you should definitely get a Galaxy A54 at a sweet discount while Amazon's deal is still available.
Of course, you will also need a phone that can last you through a whole day and even more for those long night walks on the beach. The Galaxy A54 is actually such a handset. It packs a huge 5,000mAh, which gives the smartphone a day and a half battery life with average use.
