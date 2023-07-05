Get an unlocked Galaxy A54 or a Galaxy A54 bundled with Galaxy Buds Live at a sweet discount from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB, Unlocked): Now 11% OFF on Amazon! Grab the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A54 from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The phone takes great pictures and has an awesome day and a half battery life — with regular usage, of course. However, there are some stutters from time to time. $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 + Galaxy Buds Live (bundle): Save $102! Grab the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A54 bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds Live from Amazon and save $102 in the process. The Galaxy A54 takes great pictures and has an awesome day and a half battery life — with regular usage, of course. However, there are some stutters from time to time. As for the Galaxy Buds Live, they have a good sound and come with good enough ANC. $102 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, which packs a decent amount of firepower. This version of the phone also comes with 6GB of RAM, which should be completely enough for day-to-day tasks. However, we noticed slight stutters here and there during our time reviewing the phone.On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 definitely doesn't disappoint in terms of cameras. Here you will find a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper, both capable of shooting videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The pictures are nice-looking, which means you will be able to capture those upcoming summer memories in great quality.Of course, you will also need a phone that can last you through a whole day and even more for those long night walks on the beach. The Galaxy A54 is actually such a handset. It packs a huge 5,000mAh, which gives the smartphone a day and a half battery life with average use.So, yeah, the Galaxy A54 may have occasional stuttery performance, but it has awesome battery life and takes gorgeous photos. So if you could live with the stutters you will get from time to time, you should definitely get a Galaxy A54 at a sweet discount while Amazon's deal is still available.