Yet to be released Galaxy A54 5G receives firmware update to improve the cameras and more

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger is expected to be available for pre-order in the U.S. on March 30th and should be released on April 6th. Starting at $450, the Galaxy A54 5G is pretty stacked when it comes to the phone's specs as it includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution. There will be a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing starts at $450.





The triple-camera setup on the back includes a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro for extreme close-ups. A front-facing 32MP camera handles selfies and video chats. Sammy's Nightography and AI features will help users take great shots regardless of the lighting conditions.





The 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset will be under the hood and a 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on. The battery charges at 25W. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner, and the phone has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. And you don't need to be a brain surgeon to figure out that the Galaxy A54 5G does support 5G connectivity.





Color options are Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite and you can get up to $250 in credit with a qualified trade. The Galaxy A54 will offer up to four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.



Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung







Speaking of updates, according to Galaxy Club (via SamMobile ), the international version of the Galaxy A54 5G (SM-A546B) has received a firmware update which is version number A546BXXU1AWC4. It ships with the February security patch. The firmware update reportedly improves the cameras on the Galaxy A54 5G. It also adds stability, improvements, and bug fixes for the device.









The changelist also mentions that the following apps will be updated with the latest firmware version: AR-Zone, Samsung Notes, Clock, Wearable, Global Goals, Kids, Free, Internet, Health, SmartThings, Galaxy Shop, Samsung Members, Wallet, TV Plus, Calculator, Smart Switch, and Audio Recorder.





