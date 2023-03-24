Yet to be released Galaxy A54 5G receives firmware update to improve the cameras and more
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger is expected to be available for pre-order in the U.S. on March 30th and should be released on April 6th. Starting at $450, the Galaxy A54 5G is pretty stacked when it comes to the phone's specs as it includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution. There will be a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing starts at $450.
The triple-camera setup on the back includes a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro for extreme close-ups. A front-facing 32MP camera handles selfies and video chats. Sammy's Nightography and AI features will help users take great shots regardless of the lighting conditions.
The 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset will be under the hood and a 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on. The battery charges at 25W. There is an under-display fingerprint scanner, and the phone has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. And you don't need to be a brain surgeon to figure out that the Galaxy A54 5G does support 5G connectivity.
Color options are Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite and you can get up to $250 in credit with a qualified trade. The Galaxy A54 will offer up to four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.
Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!
Speaking of updates, according to Galaxy Club (via SamMobile), the international version of the Galaxy A54 5G (SM-A546B) has received a firmware update which is version number A546BXXU1AWC4. It ships with the February security patch. The firmware update reportedly improves the cameras on the Galaxy A54 5G. It also adds stability, improvements, and bug fixes for the device.
A firmware update has been released for the international version of the Galaxy A54 5G
The changelist also mentions that the following apps will be updated with the latest firmware version: AR-Zone, Samsung Notes, Clock, Wearable, Global Goals, Kids, Free, Internet, Health, SmartThings, Galaxy Shop, Samsung Members, Wallet, TV Plus, Calculator, Smart Switch, and Audio Recorder.
Those who purchase the Galaxy A54 5G will have this update available for them when they are setting up the device. Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update weighs in at 227.73MB.
Things that are NOT allowed: