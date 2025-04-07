The just-released Galaxy A36 is already nicely discounted on Amazon
Announced at the end of last month, the Galaxy A36 is already available at a nice discount on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get this Android 14 handset for 15% off its original price, bringing it just under the $340 mark.
While this surely isn't a huge discount, it still beats the e-commerce giant's launch offer — a $50 gift card and no extra discounts. You can't find the same promo at the Samsung Store, either. Over there, you can get the handset at its standard ~$400 price or save up to $150 with eligible trade-ins.
For its asking price, the handset also delivers decent performance. It comes with an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, which lands it about on par with its predecessor on our performance tests. We should note you might experience the occasional stutter when you open too many apps at once. For light use, however, the device should be just fine.
As for software support, Samsung has promised six major OS and security updates. But that's not all — the Pixel 9a rival comes with a light version of Galaxy AI, providing some extra perks most users would be happy to have.
At the end of the day, we'll surely see better Galaxy A36 promos in the future. However, if you're impatient and would like to get it right now, be sure to take advantage of Amazon's limited-time sale.
We've spent time testing this Samsung phone and found it sports a rather good display. You've got a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and high brightness levels for comfortable outdoor use.
What about its camera? Well, it comes with a 50 MP main unit, an 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 5 MP macro camera on the back. As you can see from the photo samples in our Galaxy A36 review, photos tend to have warmer colors and may look a bit oversharpened at times. In other words, while you can expect OK snapshots, the model is no camera champion.
