Surprising Amazon deal lands the Galaxy A35 5G at its second-best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you know that one of the best mid-range phones is now available at its second-best price on Amazon? Well, now you do. So, if you've wanted to own a new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for some time, now's your chance to get one at bargain prices. The model in Navy enjoys a $70 price cut, possibly for a limited time.
The best part about this surprising promo is that neither Walmart nor Best Buy offer the same discount. Over at Best Buy, for example, you'd have to cough up its full MSRP of almost $400. So, although that's not Amazon's best bargain on the Samsung phone, it's very close to what we saw during Prime Day 2024 (the device was $100 off at the time), making it quite attractive.
So, what does your investment give you here? Firstly, this fella looks incredibly stylish with its glass back. It features a fantastic 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates, respectable brightness levels, and HDR support.
This puppy also has an incredible camera for its price range. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS and autofocus, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro on the back, complemented by a 13MP front camera.
Photos taken with the Galaxy A35 5G look fantastic (again, considering its MSRP). There's no oversharpening or oversaturation that may make shots look unnatural. Instead, you get vivid colors and plenty of detail. Additionally, the handset has a 5,000mAh battery that gives you over 14.5 hours of browsing.
As you can see, you get a lot for your money. If you think this Samsung handset is right for you, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal and save $70 while you can.
The best part about this surprising promo is that neither Walmart nor Best Buy offer the same discount. Over at Best Buy, for example, you'd have to cough up its full MSRP of almost $400. So, although that's not Amazon's best bargain on the Samsung phone, it's very close to what we saw during Prime Day 2024 (the device was $100 off at the time), making it quite attractive.
There's no denying that the Galaxy A35 isn't as capable as one of its main competitors, the Pixel 8a. However, the Google phone currently sells at significantly higher prices, and it's more expensive to begin with. In other words, if you want a gorgeous screen and a great camera, the Galaxy device is one of the best sub-$350 options to consider.
So, what does your investment give you here? Firstly, this fella looks incredibly stylish with its glass back. It features a fantastic 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates, respectable brightness levels, and HDR support.
Then, you have an Exynos 1380 SoC, the same processor used in the Galaxy A54 5G. Day-to-day performance is decent, and you can enjoy some games without worrying about the phone getting hot, which is always appreciated. However, as we've noted in our Galaxy A35 5G review, some hiccups occur from time to time.
This puppy also has an incredible camera for its price range. It features a 50MP main camera with OIS and autofocus, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro on the back, complemented by a 13MP front camera.
Photos taken with the Galaxy A35 5G look fantastic (again, considering its MSRP). There's no oversharpening or oversaturation that may make shots look unnatural. Instead, you get vivid colors and plenty of detail. Additionally, the handset has a 5,000mAh battery that gives you over 14.5 hours of browsing.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: