The Galaxy A25 might borrow a camera from the Galaxy A54 (plus another thing from the Galaxy S23 series)
With the news that the foldables from Samsung won’t be getting cheaper soon, one can always find solace – and a truly nice phone – in the lower Galaxy segment.
You mean the Galaxy A55? No, I mean the upcoming Galaxy A25 5G (let’s ditch the “5G” and just call it “A25” for simplicity).
A report from Android Headlines shines a light on the specifications for the upcoming affordable Galaxy A25 and, there’s something new to what was previously said about the yet unreleased phone.
If this holds up, this could be a huge update from the Galaxy A24’s 13 MP selfie shooter. Also, there will (allegedly) be an IP67 dust and water resistance. But back to the cameras on the Galaxy A25 for another rumor – it’s expected the phone to get a higher resolution ultra-wide camera (a jump from 5 MP to 8 MP). The 2 MP macro camera may carry over unchanged. The primary rear camera should offer OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).
Other than that, users should expect the Galaxy A25 to come with a Super AMOLED 6.44-inch display with an FHD+ resolution at a 90 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung will likely put its in-house Exynos 1280 chip. Out of the eight total cores, two will be ARM Cortex-A78 (clocked at 2.4GHz), and the rest – Cortex-A55 at 2.0GHz.
Lastly, the source claims that the Galaxy A25 might get four major Android OS updates – as many as the Galaxy S23 series. No dates for the release are mentioned, but an announcement in the first months of 2024 is expected.
The biggest news is that the Galaxy A25 might get a brand new – and a potent one – front camera. The Galaxy A25 might borrow the selfie camera from the Galaxy A54, which sports a 32 MP sensor with a 123-degree FoV (field of view) lens: this means you’re about to get wide-angle selfies, potentially capturing more of your environment and more of your friends in the shot.
Samsung is readying the phone in two memory and storage configurations: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. You also get support for microSD cards of up to 1TB capacity. The device will run Android 14 out of the box, which means One UI 6 experience from day one. You get NFC connectivity here, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM support. The phone boasts 25W fast charging via a USB-C port, with a 5,000mAh battery expected.
