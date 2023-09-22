Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

No Qualcomm for the Galaxy A55, rumor has it

Samsung
No Qualcomm for the Galaxy A55, rumor has it
There was a time when SoC rumors gathered around the then-upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. A tipster claimed that Samsung executives were banging their heads against the wall on the question of whether or not to put an in-house Exynos chip in the Galaxy S23. Apparently, later they got to bang heads together, as they settled for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (custom-made for Galaxy).

Today, SoC rumors about an upcoming Galaxy phone are again arising, albeit not for a flagship device, but for the expected mid-range Samsung Galaxy A55. The Dutch GalaxyClub has it that Samsung is testing a new Exynos chip for the Galaxy A55. This aligns perfectly with a report from last year that says Samsung will not ditch the Exynos line despite moving to Qualcomm for the Galaxy S23.

So, the Galaxy A55 will most probably pack something that’s carrying the current codename of S5E8845 and will allegedly turn out to be an Exynos 1480 processor. The logic behind it is that the Exynos 1280 chip had a codename of S5E8825, while the Exynos 1380 was the S5E8835 (look closely at the last two digits in the codenames).

The source also claims that the upcoming Exynos 1480 has another codename, being internally dubbed “Rose”.

The other thing GalaxyClub is revealing is that the Galaxy A55 will sport a 50 MP primary camera, much like the one that’s found on the Galaxy A54. It’s not clear if it will be exactly the same, or have a tweak or two to better market the device. The report doesn’t include other Galaxy A55 details, but they place their bet for a release in March 2024 – “possibly at the same time as a Galaxy A35”.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless